The Kelso Garden Club announced the Best in Show winners of their flower show at the Highlander Festival held Sept. 9. There were 75 entries.
Annuals
Class 1: Sarah Koss, pink and white petunia
Perennials
Class 2: Pat Huson, coreopsis
Class 3: Phyllis Hull, Semi Cactus Dahlia
Class 5: Shari Hammel, Fire Fighter Rose
Class 6: June Fuchald, Mixed Color Hydrangea
Class 7, container plants: Arleen Goedert, Indoor Foliage, Pothos and Indoor Flowering, Anthurium; June Fuchald, Outdoor Foliage, Geranium; Helen Kobelia, Outdoor Flowering, Gallardia
Designs
Class 1: Jean Davolt, Walking Stick, Vertical Design
