Kelso finance department wins financial reporting award for 15th year

The city of Kelso's finance department and director have both been give awards for exceptional work in financial reporting, marking the city's 15th consecutive year winning such recognition.

Finance Director Brian Butterfield has been recognized with an Award of Financial Reporting Achievement by the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada for his leadership role in "preparing the award-winning report."

That report is the city's 2018 comprehensive annual financial report, which won a Certificate of Achievement in Financial Reporting.

"The certificate is the highest form of recognition in the area of governmental accounting and financial reporting," a Kelso press release said.

To win the award, the report is judged by an impartial panel and has to meet high standards, including demonstrating a constructive “spirit of full disclosure," according to the press release.

