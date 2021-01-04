 Skip to main content
Kelso family welcomes St. John's first baby of 2021
Kelso family welcomes St. John's first baby of 2021

Ramos family

From left to right: Son Landon, Mother Claudia, Father Dilan and Daughter Elena welcomed Zuri Ramos to the family on Jan. 2. Zuri was the first baby born in 2021 PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center.

On his 35th birthday Saturday, Kelso resident Dilan Ramos got a special present— a new baby daughter. 

Claudia Ramos said she and her husband bet when their daughter Zuri would be born, and he correctly predicted his birthday, Jan. 2. Her due date was originally Jan. 20. 

"He said it was a pretty great birthday gift," she said. "It was a nice surprise." 

The newborn was the first baby born in 2021 at PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center. 

Ramos, 33, and her husband, 35, have a 16-year-old and 14-year old, so having a new baby was like starting all over, she said. The teenagers are excited about their new sister and are helping a lot, Ramos said. 

Zuri entered the world faster than anticipated, too fast for her father to be there until after delivery, Ramos said. Her husband was at work in Vancouver Saturday morning when the contractions began, Ramos said.

Ramos said her water broke at about 5 a.m. and she and her two teenagers left for the hospital when contractions were about 10 to 15 minutes apart, before 9.a.m. She told her husband o meet her at the hospital at noon. 

"I thought I had more time," she said. "It's hard to predict. The minute we got in the car, I was like, 'Oh, this is coming.'" 

Zuri was born at 9:42 a.m., about 40 minutes after Ramos got to the hospital, she said. 

Zuri Ramos

Zuri Ramos was the first baby born in 2021 PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center.

"It didn't seem quick in the moment, that's for sure," she said. 

Ramos' 16-year-old daughter, who has a learner's permit, drove them to the hospital and went in to St. John with her. Ramos said her 14-year-old son was bummed he didn't get to meet his new sister until she came home. 

The hospital's visitor restrictions only allow one visitor for the Birth Center. Ramos said she's thankful the hospital allowed her husband to take over for their daughter once he arrived. 

Ramos said it was hard not having her husband there for the delivery but she's thankful for the nurses, who helped a lot. 

Ramos said she expected COVID-19 precautions at the hospital but they made for a "different environment." Along with the visitor restrictions, Ramos said they had to be checked for symptoms before going up to the Birth Center. 

Those with scheduled C-sections and inductions get a COVID-19 test two to three days before coming in and those who come in after starting labor get a rapid test, said Randy Querin, PeaceHealth spokesman. 

Ramos said they are waiting to have visitors meet Zuri in-person because of COVID-19 but they've had a lot of FaceTime calls.

"You don't expect to be pregnant during a pandemic or bringing a child in when this is going on," she said. "The amazing part of it is she shares a birthday with her dad." 

Most popular baby names at PeaceHealth St. John in 2020

 Girls Boys 
1. Adalyne Maverick
2.  Lillian Mason
3. Kinsley Jackson
4. Layla Lincoln
5. Nova Oliver
6. Scarlett Jameson
7. Paisley Liam
8.  Allison William
9.  Charlotte Greyson
10.  Ember Wyatt
