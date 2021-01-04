Kelso family welcomes St. John's first baby of 2021

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Zuri was born at 9:42 a.m., about 40 minutes after Ramos got to the hospital, she said.

"It didn't seem quick in the moment, that's for sure," she said.

Ramos' 16-year-old daughter, who has a learner's permit, drove them to the hospital and went in to St. John with her. Ramos said her 14-year-old son was bummed he didn't get to meet his new sister until she came home.

The hospital's visitor restrictions only allow one visitor for the Birth Center. Ramos said she's thankful the hospital allowed her husband to take over for their daughter once he arrived.

Ramos said it was hard not having her husband there for the delivery but she's thankful for the nurses, who helped a lot.

Ramos said she expected COVID-19 precautions at the hospital but they made for a "different environment." Along with the visitor restrictions, Ramos said they had to be checked for symptoms before going up to the Birth Center.

Those with scheduled C-sections and inductions get a COVID-19 test two to three days before coming in and those who come in after starting labor get a rapid test, said Randy Querin, PeaceHealth spokesman.