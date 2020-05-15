Kelso families see beloved teacher off with retirement car parade

“She has this great big, beautiful smile and a great laugh and the kindest heart,” Gann said. “She’s always cared about how your family was doing and kept in contact. She doesn’t have children of her own so I think her students were her kids.”

Breeden said above all, she will miss the kids the most in her retirement, especially her "grand-students" and "great-grand-students." She teared up talking about the field trips and projects she shared with her students.

Rose Valley Principal Brooke Henley said in her four years working with Breeden, she saw her bring traditions and a sense of community to the school.

“But most of all, I think that Nancy Breeden brings a joy of learning,” Henley said. “She loves learning and she loves to give children a wide range of opportunities to feel that joy of learning.”

And everyone at the parade had fond memories of their time in Breeden’s classroom.

Pete Franett and Sean Kidrick both taught with Breeden and joined the parade to honor her. Kidrick said after teaching with her for 28 years, he loved her like a sister. And he has so many memories with her, he "couldn't make a list."

"She was my right-hand man," he said.