Kelso families see beloved teacher off with retirement car parade

After just over four decades at Rose Valley Elementary school, fifth-grade teacher Nancy Breeden was ushered into retirement Friday night with a shouting, honking, sign-waving car parade 50 cars long.
Shouts of "we love you, Ms. B" alternated with heartfelt thanks filled the sky as her friends, former students and colleagues drove past, celebrating both her retirement and her birthday. Breeden greeted all of them, smiling as she received flowers, cards and gifts.
"I planned to go out quietly," she said. But Rose Valley residents refused to let that happen.
Double J’s food truck passed out free sundaes to the procession in appreciation of her, and parade co-organizer Susan Gann passed out balloons in Seahawks colors, because Breeden is “crazy about them,” she said.
Breeden taught “generations of families,” in her 42 years at Rose Valley, Gann said, which is why so many people turned out. Before coming to Kelso, Breeden spent four years teaching in Pateros, Wash.
“My best friend Amy Robbins and I, we both had Nancy as a teacher in fifth grade. Then our kids had her,” Gann said. “Amy said, ‘Ee need to do something fun and special to celebrate her.’ ”
And so the socially distanced idea took shape. Gann made a private Facebook event and started inviting people. Then, it snowballed. New invitees started inviting others who had Breeden as a teacher, Gann said, who wanted to celebrate the kind of teacher “you never forget.”
“She has this great big, beautiful smile and a great laugh and the kindest heart,” Gann said. “She’s always cared about how your family was doing and kept in contact. She doesn’t have children of her own so I think her students were her kids.”
Breeden said above all, she will miss the kids the most in her retirement, especially her "grand-students" and "great-grand-students." She teared up talking about the field trips and projects she shared with her students.
Rose Valley Principal Brooke Henley said in her four years working with Breeden, she saw her bring traditions and a sense of community to the school.
“But most of all, I think that Nancy Breeden brings a joy of learning,” Henley said. “She loves learning and she loves to give children a wide range of opportunities to feel that joy of learning.”
And everyone at the parade had fond memories of their time in Breeden’s classroom.
Pete Franett and Sean Kidrick both taught with Breeden and joined the parade to honor her. Kidrick said after teaching with her for 28 years, he loved her like a sister. And he has so many memories with her, he "couldn't make a list."
"She was my right-hand man," he said.
Franett said he loved running the school carnival with Breeden, and that she had taught both his children and his grandchildren.
And Kimberly Palmer, a teacher in Castle Rock who lives in Rose Valley, said Breeden helped both her sons grow though the difficult age of fifth grade. Now, her sons are 19 and 35, and if they didn't live up north they would have been in the parade, she said.
"She's just there for the kids. She plays on their strengths," Palmer said, calling Breeden a loving and warm person.
"Nancy is magic."
Gann said she remembered how Breeden would pass out scratch-and-sniff stickers, a hot commodity when she was in school. She also said Breeden would talk about “warm fuzzies” and “cold pricklies” to help students describe how they were feeling and acting. Several students in the parade held signs thanking Breeden for "all the warm fuzzies."
And Gann has a family of three painted reindeer on her porch: One she painted in Breeden’s classroom as a child, and two her kids painted as part of a winter tradition. One family brought their generations of reindeer to the parade and waved them out the windows.
Breeden gasped when she saw the reindeer, and said her father used to cut the reindeer out for the kids. More recently, a former student did it for her.
"That's what I love about living out here," Breeden said. "All the support."
Gann said Breeden is “just the type of teacher you learn life lessons from.”
“She was super kind," Gann said. "Everybody always felt welcome in her classroom.”
Henley said her favorite memory is Breeden's Halloween Parade. During it, she led her fifth graders through the school. As they go through each classroom, those students join in, too.
Eventually, all 160 students end up following Breeden through the halls, as parents, grandparents and siblings watch and cheer, Henley said.
“I love the Halloween parade,” Henley said. “I don’t know how long she has led the Halloween parade, but it’s one of things that are highly valued by the Rose Valley community.”
Breeden said she had led the Halloween parade ever since she started at the school in 1978.
"But my replacement said she wanted to keep it going," Breeden assured those who asked.
And while Henley said she would miss Breeden’s loving and warm presence at the school, “At the same time I know that we’ll be seeing her around.”
Breeden agreed, saying she plans to be involved in the community for many years yet.
"It was so heartwarming," she said of the parade. "That's the most I can say without crying. I love them all."
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.