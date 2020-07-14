Kelso expands virtual academy K-12

And while most students will do 27.5 hours a week, the plan lets them decide if one day is shorter and one a little longer, as long as the work gets done, she said.

“Families are able to travel. They can work from anywhere in the world, really, and that’s super intriguing for them,” she said.

And by keeping Kelso students in the district, instead of enrolling younger students in an outside learning program, Kelso gets more state funding. State funds are tied to enrollment levels.

Currently, 29 students in grade eight through 12 are in the program, which has one teacher. It’s housed in the same building as Loowit, the alternative high school.

The two programs also share Principal Cindy Cromwell, who said KVA gives “students get a true Hilander education in a virtual setting.”

DeWeert said while more teachers will be added as enrollment increases, they will be teachers already working for the district.

While middle school students will be using the same platform as high school students, called Odysseyware, DeWeert said younger students needed something different.