Kelso Eagles food bank flying under the radar, asks for help to meet growing need

The Kelso Eagles food bank is the best kept secret in Cowlitz County — and the volunteers who run it want the community to know.

Many people think the Eagles is just a bar, but it’s a nonprofit organization that helps a long list of charities, said members Rick and Wanda McBee. In Kelso, that work includes a handful of members volunteering monthly to hand out food boxes to those who would otherwise go hungry.

While there are several other food banks in Cowlitz County, volunteers have seen a growing need, especially with this year’s high prices, said Cynthia Washington-Mattson, Eagles auxiliary member.

“God put this on my heart to do this,” Washington-Mattson said. “I’ve been there, been poor, had to go to places and ask for food for my children because I wanted them to eat.”

About five years ago, Washington-Mattson started collecting and distributing food, originally just to Eagles members.

“Watching the growth of Cowlitz County, and how many people were going hungry, I wanted to open it up to everyone,” she said.

The Eagles gave her the OK, and Washington-Mattson and her fellow volunteers began handing out food boxes monthly.

Since the beginning, Eagles members and the Longview Presbyterian Church have donated food, Washington-Mattson said. The distribution started small, but has grown from giving out about 15 boxes a month to 50 this December, she said.

The group of five to seven volunteers meets on the second Tuesday of the month to prepare for the Wednesday distribution, filling boxes and bags with nonperishables. The next morning, they add in perishable items like eggs and margarine before handing out food to anyone in need who comes to their door.

Another Eagles member, Roger Elliot, delivers food boxes to homebound people.

Volunteers stock bags with easy-to-open items that don’t require cooking for homeless people who stop by, said Carolyn Martin.

During the distribution window, Martin sits outside the back door and greets people as they come up and relays to the volunteers how much food is needed for each family.

“When I’m outside freezing, they’re in there,” Martin said.

“Sweating,” chimed in Wanda McBee.

Assembling the boxes is tough work for the group of retirees, who all said it’s well worth it.

“It gives me the feeling of doing something good for my community, a warm feeling,” Martin said.

“It’s so fulfilling for us,” said Sandy Wirkkala. “People are so thankful.”

The volunteers often pay out of pocket for groceries to fill the boxes. Washington-Mattson and Wanda McBee typically shop at WinCo for the best deals, Wanda McBee said.

The group’s newest recruit, Bob Rathbun, has been charged with portioning out large bags of flour and sugar into smaller servings to go into each food box.

“This is something I believe in because I’ve been there,” Rathbun said. “I think the world of this organization and these ladies, that’s why I joined in.”

Rick McBee, Wanda’s husband and Kelso Eagles secretary, said the organization gets calls every month about the food bank.

“It helps the community,” he said. “People helping people is what we do, what the Fraternal Order of Eagles is about.”

Kelso Eagles food bank Where: 609 S. Pacific Ave., Kelso When: Food boxes available from noon to 3 p.m., second Wednesday of every month. Info: Call the Eagles at 360-425-8330 or Cynthia Washington-Mattson at 360-998-9270 for more details or to request a drop-off box if homebound.

Head Start

At the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the food bank connected with Head Start to help low-income families.

Kristine Langley, Early Head Start area manager, said she contacted Washington-Mattson in spring 2020 when pandemic-related closures made getting food for families chaotic.

Many families in the Early Head Start program have limited transportation, making it challenging to get to other food banks, Langley said. Early in the pandemic, Head Start began reaching out to families to find out what resources they needed, she said. For those short on food, the Eagles put together boxes to help them get through the month, Langley said. The group provides eight to 20 boxes a month depending on what families need.

“We have families who will share with us they’re trying to figure out which bill to pay,” she said. “By getting a food box, they’re able to choose to pay a bill versus food.”

The volunteers often do a little extra for families, like adding in treats and Christmas cards to this month’s boxes, Langley said.

“I just can’t tell you how grateful we are to them,” Langley said. “They’re really holding our families in mind. It’s something they appreciate so much, that this group is thinking about them...We feel they are filling more than just bellies, they’re filling up the hearts of families we work with, and us too.”

While the Eagles volunteers said they are happy to see the food bank growing, they need more food and donations to keep up.

Earlier this month, the Eagles held a spaghetti dinner that raised $2,200 for the food bank and the Saturday night bar bingo donated $120, Washington-Mattson said. The Longview Eagles has a food donation barrel for collections and Baha’i Faith often donates, along with individual donors, she said.

Rathbun challenged grocery stores to donate to the program.

“These people need this food,” he said. “They are families who are down and out.”