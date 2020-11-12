Kelso dredging site gets environmental okay

The city of Kelso has determined that the continued use of a Cowlitz River site for dredged sand will not have a significant effect on the environment.

According to city documents, Winters Anchor Point, LLC has applied to continue placement and/or removal of between 0.5 to 2.2 million cubic yards of Cowlitz and Columbia River dredged material per year at 3000 Old Pacific Highway, Kelso for six years, from 2021 through 2026.

Dredging is performed as-needed, based on assessments from the Army Corps of Engineers, city documents said, and has happened since about 1980.

The city issued a determination of non-significance for the project, saying placing or removing sand on the 387-acre site at the confluence of the Cowlitz River and Carrolls Channel would not have “an adverse impact on the environment.”

The public comment period ends at 5 p.m. Nov. 24. Comments can be sent to Certified Permit Specialist Amber Jacobs at ajacobs@kelso.gov.

