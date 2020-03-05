Kelso council wades into Babe Ruth baseball dispute

The Kelso City Council Tuesday supported including the high school in a facilities use agreement for Rister Stadium after hearing that negotiations between the high school and Babe Ruth baseball over use of the city’s field had “broken down.”

Three people told the council during its meeting that the high school baseball program was strong-armed into an agreement with Babe Ruth. With baseball tryouts beginning this week, they said the high school team had no choice but to accept an agreement they say can be canceled at any time.

Later in the meeting, City Manager Andy Hamilton told the council he has worked with both parties and taken many calls from the public over the dispute. After discussing the matter with the city attorney, Hamilton said, “the easiest way that we see is to write (the high school) right into the facility use agreement.”

Hamilton also said he’d like to add a mediator into the agreement in case discussions break down again.

The council didn’t officially vote on Hamilton’s proposed changes, but multiple members voiced support for his plan.