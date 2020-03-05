Kelso council wades into Babe Ruth baseball dispute

The Kelso City Council Tuesday supported including the high school in a facilities use agreement for Rister Stadium after hearing that negotiations between the high school and Babe Ruth baseball over use of the city’s field had “broken down.”
Three people told the council during its meeting that the high school baseball program was strong-armed into an agreement with Babe Ruth. With baseball tryouts beginning this week, they said the high school team had no choice but to accept an agreement they say can be canceled at any time.
Later in the meeting, City Manager Andy Hamilton told the council he has worked with both parties and taken many calls from the public over the dispute. After discussing the matter with the city attorney, Hamilton said, “the easiest way that we see is to write (the high school) right into the facility use agreement.”
Hamilton also said he’d like to add a mediator into the agreement in case discussions break down again.
The council didn’t officially vote on Hamilton’s proposed changes, but multiple members voiced support for his plan.
Also during the meeting, Police Chief Darr Kirk swore in Aaron Marthaller, who has been promoted to sergeant. Marthaller joined the Kelso Police Department in 2009 but was laid off due to recession budget cuts, Kirk told the council. He was hired back in 2014.
Kirk also asked the council for approval to buy out an incoming police officer from the last couple months of her contract with a different agency. It would cost the city $2,500 to buy her out, but it would end up saving the city between $10,000 and $12,000 to have her working instead of paying overtime for current officers, Kirk said.
KPD is approved for 20 patrol officers but only has 14 in rotation currently, Kirk said after the meeting. Four more are in training, but that can take months for them to be out on the road.
Kirk declined to reveal any details about the potential hire “out of respect for her and her current employer.”
The council also heard from three county and Longview residents who asked the council to consider allowing ATVs on city roads. Cowlitz County commissioners last year voted to allow wheeled all-terrain vehicles on unincorporated county roads with a speed limit of 35 mph or less.
During Kelso’s previous meeting, Councilman Keenan Harvey proposed having city staff prepare an ordinance allowing side-by-side ATVs on city streets. However, four council members voted against it, and the motion died.
In other business, the council:
- Appointed retired Castle Rock Police Chief Robert Heuer to the Civil Service Commission. He would replace Ernie Moore, who resigned.
- Appointed Will Rollet to a vacancy on the Library Advisory Board.
- Approved a new assistant city engineer position. Councilwoman Lisa Alexander was opposed.