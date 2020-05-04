Kelso council to meet virtually Tuesday

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Kelso City Council on Tuesday will stream its meeting on KLTV.org to comply with social distancing guidelines.

All public comments or questions must be submitted before the meeting using the link at the bottom of the City Council page on the city’s website, kelso.gov, according to a city Facebook post.

During the meeting, the council will consider appointing Finance Director Brian Butterfield as the city's representative on its application for state and federal disaster recovery assistance related to the COVID-19 pandemic. City Manager Andy Hamilton would be listed as the alternative representative.

"These representatives will be authorized on behalf of the City Council to execute all contracts, certify completion of projects, request payments, and prepare all required documentation for funding requirements," according to the city.

In addition, the council will consider a second reading of a telecommunications franchise agreement with Woden, LLC, to install, operate and maintain a small cell wireless communication system within the city's right of way. The council approved this agreement at its last meeting.