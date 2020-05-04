You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Kelso council to meet virtually Tuesday
0 comments

Kelso council to meet virtually Tuesday

{{featured_button_text}}
Kelso City Hall

The Kelso City Hall lobby is closed amid the coronavirus outbreak in March 2020.

 Courtney Talak

The Kelso City Council on Tuesday will stream its meeting on KLTV.org to comply with social distancing guidelines.

All public comments or questions must be submitted before the meeting using the link at the bottom of the City Council page on the city’s website, kelso.gov, according to a city Facebook post.

During the meeting, the council will consider appointing Finance Director Brian Butterfield as the city's representative on its application for state and federal disaster recovery assistance related to the COVID-19 pandemic. City Manager Andy Hamilton would be listed as the alternative representative. 

"These representatives will be authorized on behalf of the City Council to execute all contracts, certify completion of projects, request payments, and prepare all required documentation for funding requirements," according to the city. 

In addition, the council will consider a second reading of a telecommunications franchise agreement with Woden, LLC, to install, operate and maintain a small cell wireless communication system within the city's right of way. The council approved this agreement at its last meeting.

Finally, the council also will consider reappointing Betty Wilson to the Cowlitz County Mosquito Control District Committee for a two-year term. She has served since 2004, according to the city.

The meeting begins at 6 p.m.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News