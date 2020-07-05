You are the owner of this article.
Kelso council to discuss COVID-19 cases, Babe Ruth baseball Tuesday
top story

Kelso City Hall STOCK

Kelso City Hall

The Kelso City Council will discuss COVID-19 and Kelso Babe Ruth baseball agreements at its Tuesday meeting.

The meeting will start at 6 p.m. and will be streamed on KLTV.org.

The council will discuss local COVID-19 case numbers and “taking a stance on not assuming the liability for the state regarding the enforcement of the current state order requirement to wear face coverings,” according to agenda documents.

The facility use agreement and request from Kelso Babe Ruth baseball is also set to be discusses, according to agenda documents.

The topic was first brought to the council in March, when talks about renewing the facility use agreement negotiations between the high school and Babe Ruth baseball over use of the city’s field broke down.

No agreement has been reached, and COVID-19 disrupted the normal spring sports season.

The council will also vote to declare a utility trailer, a 1992 Ford Camera van and a truck canopy surplus so they can be sold. All items have already been replaced, according to agenda documents.

