An attempt to enact stricter rules about panhandling and street sales in Kelso highlights a tricky balance of free speech rights and limiting what one Kelso councilmember called aggressive interactions on city streets.

The Kelso City Council discussed Wednesday the city’s options to limit solicitation and possibly modify the current laws, which were last changed in 2017 after a Washington State Supreme Court case curtailed some of the options for cities to restrict the practice.

The topic was brought up by councilwoman Lisa Alexander, who said the city didn’t do enough to discourage people from asking for money and said the city should “make it hard on panhandlers.”

“They are getting aggressive and there’s way too many of them,” Alexander said.

City attorney Janean Parker and Kelso Police Chief Darr Kirk will research what the city can change without running into legal risks and bring the council a recommendation about what could be done differently.

The existing Kelso law prevents any form of begging, selling or signature gathering during the night or within 25 feet of an ATM, gas station or parked vehicle. The penalty for breaking the rule is a civil infraction, which is a non-criminal charge.

Kelso’s solicitation law was made less strict in response to the Lakewood v. Willis case. In that case, the state Supreme Court found that cities cannot single out begging as a form of speech banned from public spaces like sidewalks or the bases of highway ramps.

Alexander pointed to Kalama as a city with a stricter restriction on its books. The limits Kalama passed in 2016 ban “coercive solicitation” within city limits. The ordinance also prohibits any kind of solicitation from taking place near the interstate ramps or within 25 feet of a business without their permission.

Kalama Police Chief Ralph Herrera said he cannot remember any citations or arrests that have been made for solicitation since 2017. “It is not uncommon for our officers to exercise discretion and enforcement through education when encountering violations of solicitation code,” Herrera said.

Kirk said the Kelso Police Department has cited people for making aggressive requests for money under the current law. If the council wanted to make solicitation a misdemeanor or other criminal offense, Kirk cautioned that it would allow officers to potentially use force to arrest or move people who don’t comply with warnings.

Signs posted near the Interstate 5 ramps in Kalama outline the current restrictions on soliciting money. Councilor Keenan Harvey suggested similar signs could help to educate and deter people in Kelso.