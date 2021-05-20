Kelso council reviews state transportation recommendations to State Route 4

The Kelso City Council on Tuesday reviewed a state plan to improve State Route 4 from Coal Creek Road in Longview to near Kelso High School.

The Washington State Department of Transportation plan was shared with the Longview City Council in March.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to The Daily News.

In Longview, State Route 4 is called Ocean Beach Highway, and in Kelso it’s Cowlitz Way and Allen Street. Most of the state’s recommendations are in Kelso.

The plan’s recommendations are not funded, and there are no plans to complete them.

Jason Gibbens, with the department of transportation, said the study was conducted to form options if funding became available.

Washington State Department of Transportation recommends roundabouts, smaller lanes and lower speeds on State Route 4 The Washington State Department of Transportation is studying ways to improve safety, mobility and long-term economic development on State Rou…

Gibbens said adding a roundabout to the intersection of Cowlitz Way and 5th Avenue and Long Avenue would “calm the traffic” in the area by forcing people to slow down. The study also suggests removing “access to Grant Street to the south” from that intersection.