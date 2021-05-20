Kelso council reviews state transportation recommendations to State Route 4

The Kelso City Council on Tuesday reviewed a state plan to improve State Route 4 from Coal Creek Road in Longview to near Kelso High School.
The Washington State Department of Transportation plan was shared with the Longview City Council in March.
In Longview, State Route 4 is called Ocean Beach Highway, and in Kelso it’s Cowlitz Way and Allen Street. Most of the state’s recommendations are in Kelso.
The plan’s recommendations are not funded, and there are no plans to complete them.
Jason Gibbens, with the department of transportation, said the study was conducted to form options if funding became available.
Gibbens said adding a roundabout to the intersection of Cowlitz Way and 5th Avenue and Long Avenue would “calm the traffic” in the area by forcing people to slow down. The study also suggests removing “access to Grant Street to the south” from that intersection.
Gibbens said the state recommended making the crosswalk at Allen Street and 8th Avenue in Kelso “more visible” so motorists could see the pathway and pedestrians would feel safe walking across the street. The state suggests widening the crosswalk and adding more signs and a new type of pedestrian light called a “rectangular rapid flashing beacon.”
These beacons hang above motorists, like regular traffic signals, as opposed to typical pedestrian signals located on the side of the road. The beacon will flash two solid red lights when vehicles should stop at crosswalks and allow pedestrians to cross. When pedestrians activate the signal, a yellow light will come on until the red lights appear.
Gibbens said keeping Kelso’s 4th and 5th avenues at three lanes was an “under-utilized resource.” Instead, the state suggests reducing each road to two lanes and adding bike lanes in the extra space. Gibbens said the parking on 4th Avenue would remain.
The state also recommends installing flashing beacon signals at 4th Avenue and Church Street and 5th Avenue and Academy Street.
The state suggests adding bike lanes along the Allen Street Bridge, and taking out a lane along Cowlitz Way to add bike lanes.