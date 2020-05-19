Kelso council rejects proclamation on enforcement of stay-home order

The Kelso City Council took the advice of the city manager, city attorney and police chief Tuesday night and rejected a proposed proclamation instructing police and officials not to enforce Gov. Jay Inslee’s stay-home order.
The vote was 5-2, with the only yes votes cast by Lisa Alexander and Keenan Harvey.
In advising a “no” vote, Police Chief Darr Kirk told the council the department hasn’t had to take any enforcement action up to this point.
The county Incident Management Team, which has been handling matters related to the stay-home order, has used the time to educate citizens and business owners, he said. So far, it’s been a “good interaction,” and KPD has received “nothing but support” from citizens and businesses, the chief said.
“I don’t feel like we’re put in the middle right now,” Kirk said. “If this proclamation was passed, it would create an expectation from the public that people can do what they want. And that would probably cause us some strife.”
City Attorney Janean Parker said her primary concern was that the proclamation would have directed the police department how to enforce or not enforce state orders.
“It has been my understanding and continued advice throughout all of my career that there is a distinct difference in the separation of powers and the ability of a legislative body to dictate to any department, but particularly the police department, in how enforcement action should be taken,” she said. “I think they have independent discretion in how to do that.”
She added that the proclamation is similar in some ways to other proclamations that have been issued and found to be problematic by the state Attorney General. Therefore, the city could face legal challenges.
Councilman Harvey, who brought forward the proclamation, said it was not intended to conflict with Inslee’s orders. Rather it is intended to remove the city’s liability for interpreting the orders, which he said are unclear.
“Kelso City employees are not employed by the governor of the state, thus making the decision to enforce Governor Inslee’s orders a decision of the City Council regardless of the outcome of the Lawsuits determining constitutionality,” the proposed proclamation stated. “Businesses wishing to open and operate shall do so using responsible social distancing policies and procedures without fear of retribution or investigation from the City of Kelso.”
About 40 people gathered outside Kelso City Hall half an hour before the meeting Tuesday night to support the proclamation. They held signs with phrases such as “Open Washington,” “Tyranny spreads faster than COVID” and “Jay Inslee is not essential.”
Mayor Nancy Malone said she received 24 letters from people around the county regarding the proclamation: two letters were opposed while 22 were in favor. Malone did not read the letters Tuesday night.
Councilwoman Alexander said she was concerned police officers could be required to spend time telling businesses how to operate.
Mayor Malone and council members Kimberly Lefebvre, Jeffrey McAllister, Mike Karnofski and David Futcher all voted against the proclamation.
“I feel our best course of action is to follow Gov. Inslee’s plan,” Lefebvre said, referring to the governor’s four-phase plan to reopen the economy. “I understand why people are against the phases, but we want to come out of this on the other side and stay healthy. Many local businesses are still intact and governor Inslee is not acting on a whim. He has all of our best interest at heart.”
McAllister said he “reluctantly” voted against the proclamation. He seemed concerned about the proclamation being a directive for the police department.
Karnofski and Futcher both said the proclamation exceeds the City Council’s authority and could create a greater liability for the city.
“As much as everything that has gone on may be personally distasteful to me as far as the closures and what it’s doing to our economy, I’m not ready to very clearly thumb our nose at any other organization or branch of the government (and) to overstep our bounds as council members and tell the police department how to operate,” Futcher said.
