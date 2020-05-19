Kelso council rejects proclamation on enforcement of stay-home order

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Kelso City Council took the advice of the city manager, city attorney and police chief Tuesday night and rejected a proposed proclamation instructing police and officials not to enforce Gov. Jay Inslee’s stay-home order.

The vote was 5-2, with the only yes votes cast by Lisa Alexander and Keenan Harvey.

In advising a “no” vote, Police Chief Darr Kirk told the council the department hasn’t had to take any enforcement action up to this point.

The county Incident Management Team, which has been handling matters related to the stay-home order, has used the time to educate citizens and business owners, he said. So far, it’s been a “good interaction,” and KPD has received “nothing but support” from citizens and businesses, the chief said.

“I don’t feel like we’re put in the middle right now,” Kirk said. “If this proclamation was passed, it would create an expectation from the public that people can do what they want. And that would probably cause us some strife.”

City Attorney Janean Parker said her primary concern was that the proclamation would have directed the police department how to enforce or not enforce state orders.