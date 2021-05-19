Kelso council pauses halfway house construction for six months to develop limits on sex offender housing

Kelso Community Director Mike Kardas said no one has applied for a permit to build a halfway house in the city since he became director in 2013.

Vote change

McCaine spearheaded Tuesday’s discussion by requesting to change his vote from the previous April 20 meeting on the same ordinance. He said he originally voted no because he “misunderstood” parts of the measure.

Tuesday, McCaine, Harvey, Karnofski and Lisa Alexander voted for the moratorium and Jeffrey McAllister, Kim Lefebrve and Mayor Nancy Malone voted against.

The April 20 vote was the same, except McCaine switched from no to yes.

Since Harvey’s proposal to limit the number of sex offenders living together in March, the council has discussed options three times.

On March 9, the council held a workshop where no vote was taken.

The issue was brought up April 20 as a “walk-on agenda item” and council voted on the measure but it failed.

Since March, Harvey has suggested adopting an ordinance similar to one in Puyallup that limits the number of registered sex offenders allowed in a residence.