Kelso council pauses halfway house construction for six months to develop limits on sex offender housing

Developers of halfway houses cannot build in Kelso for the next six months while the city council reviews how it can limit the number of registered sex offenders living in one home.
The council approved an ordinance 4-3 Tuesday to prevent new land use applications to build or maintain halfway houses or similar residences in city limits.
The decision will not close current halfway houses or prevent registered sex offenders from living there.
Halfway houses are dwellings people with criminal backgrounds can live in while receiving treatment for issues like drug addiction or sex crimes in order to reintegrate into society.
Supporters of the moratorium said six months would allow city staff time to prepare an ordinance to address how many registered sex offenders can live together in Kelso.
Councilmen Richard McCaine and Mike Karnofski said they did not want to rush passing a measure to limit sex offender housing.
Councilman Keenan Harvey first raised the issue in March because he said multiple sex offenders living in one area encourages additional crime and discourages people from living nearby.
The approved ordinance took effect immediately, though a public hearing is scheduled June 1. Kelso City Attorney Janean Parker said the city has the option to retract the measure at its June 1 meeting. She also said council members could extend the moratorium up to a year.
Kelso Community Director Mike Kardas said no one has applied for a permit to build a halfway house in the city since he became director in 2013.
Vote change
McCaine spearheaded Tuesday’s discussion by requesting to change his vote from the previous April 20 meeting on the same ordinance. He said he originally voted no because he “misunderstood” parts of the measure.
Tuesday, McCaine, Harvey, Karnofski and Lisa Alexander voted for the moratorium and Jeffrey McAllister, Kim Lefebrve and Mayor Nancy Malone voted against.
The April 20 vote was the same, except McCaine switched from no to yes.
Since Harvey’s proposal to limit the number of sex offenders living together in March, the council has discussed options three times.
On March 9, the council held a workshop where no vote was taken.
The issue was brought up April 20 as a “walk-on agenda item” and council voted on the measure but it failed.
Since March, Harvey has suggested adopting an ordinance similar to one in Puyallup that limits the number of registered sex offenders allowed in a residence.
He suggested a similar code change Tuesday, but councilmen McCaine and Karnofski said a moratorium on halfway house development would be better. The pause on building would give the city more time to develop the right ordinance to limit sex offenders’ housing.