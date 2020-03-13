Kelso council cancels meeting due to coronavirus

Public health concerns and Washington Gov. Jay Inslee’s coronavirius emergency proclamation have prompted the Kelso City Council to cancel its meeting Tuesday night.

The next council meeting is scheduled for April 7.

Inslee’s proclamation, an unprecedented move for the state, prohibits gatherings of more than 250 people in King, Snohomish and Pierce counties, where the bulk of the state’s COVID-19 cases have occurred.

The order, which was issued Wednesday, applies to gatherings for social, spiritual and recreational activities. These include but are not limited to community, civic, public, leisure, faith-based, or sporting events, parades, concerts, festivals, conventions, fundraisers and similar activities, according to the governor’s office.

The order does not apply to Cowlitz County, but the city cited it as one reason to cancel the council meeting. As of Friday morning, Cowlitz County still did not have a confirmed case of the disease.

