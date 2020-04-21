Kelso council approves letter supporting reopening construction, fishing

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Kelso Mayor Nancy Malone Tuesday broke a tied 3-3 vote Tuesday night to support asking Gov. Jay Inslee to lift restrictions on recreational fishing and hunting and allow the construction industry to resume work while maintaining social distancing.

Also during the City Council meeting, City Manager Andy Hamilton said the city is preparing for an anticipated $1 million shortfall in revenue due to the coronavirus.

In addition to Malone, council members Keenan Harvey, Lisa Alexander and Jeffrey McAllister also voted in favor of sending the letter.

"I realize by sending this letter it does not mean the governor is going to say 'We got a letter from Kelso so we’re going to do this,' " Malone told the council Tuesday. "I also understand we need to take some kind of stance and at least show we support our businesses within Cowlitz County."

Alexander said there are homes sitting "in limbo" right now, waiting to be finished. And social distancing is normal while fishing and hunting, she said.

"These are important things to our community and important assets to our community," she said. "It's a good idea to let our governor know that rural Washington is not Seattle."