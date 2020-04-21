Kelso council approves letter supporting reopening construction, fishing

Kelso Mayor Nancy Malone Tuesday broke a tied 3-3 vote Tuesday night to support asking Gov. Jay Inslee to lift restrictions on recreational fishing and hunting and allow the construction industry to resume work while maintaining social distancing.
Also during the City Council meeting, City Manager Andy Hamilton said the city is preparing for an anticipated $1 million shortfall in revenue due to the coronavirus.
In addition to Malone, council members Keenan Harvey, Lisa Alexander and Jeffrey McAllister also voted in favor of sending the letter.
"I realize by sending this letter it does not mean the governor is going to say 'We got a letter from Kelso so we’re going to do this,' " Malone told the council Tuesday. "I also understand we need to take some kind of stance and at least show we support our businesses within Cowlitz County."
Alexander said there are homes sitting "in limbo" right now, waiting to be finished. And social distancing is normal while fishing and hunting, she said.
"These are important things to our community and important assets to our community," she said. "It's a good idea to let our governor know that rural Washington is not Seattle."
Council members David Futcher and Mike Karnofski both said they supported reopening fishing and hunting and allowing construction work to resume. However, they said, sending a letter would be futile and outside of the city’s purview.
“I’m not qualified to opine on what is safe and healthy compared to people who have better briefings than I do,” Futcher said, referring to state health officials. “I shy away from stepping into someone else’s bailiwick.”
He added that he thinks the statewide closures could be a “very temporary” issue that may soon be resolved.
Councilwoman Kimberly Lefebvre, who also opposed sending the letter, said the city should follow state guidelines because new cases of COVID-19 keep appearing.
“If we open up this area to people … I think we’re asking for more trouble than we need to,” she said “I think we need to take this seriously. People are dying. … We need to stay at home and stay safe.”
Also during the meeting, the council ratified Mayor Malone’s decision to join an emergency council in March related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In other business, the council:
• Appointed Jerry Phillips to a position on the Civil Service Commission vacated by Gary Archer.
• Approved a license agreement with Verizon to use city-owned poles. Verizon would pay an application fee and then an annual per-pole license fee.
• Approved a 10-year franchise agreement with two possible five-year extensions with Woden, LLC, to install small cell wireless poles within city right of way.
• Approved a $60,000 emergency contract with Advanced Excavating Specialist, LLC, to repair a sinkhole at the intersection at NW Second Avenue and Grant Street.
