Kelso City Council will vote on garbage rate increase, project bids Tuesday

The Kelso City Council will hold a public hearing for its preliminary budget for 2021-2022 and award a $4.5 million bid to Midway Underground of Toledo for the final phase of the West Main Realignment project.

The 6 p.m. Tuesday meeting will be on KLTV.org Channel 29.

The budget proposes about $11 million in expenditures in 2021 and $10.1 million in 2022, with the bulk of both going to the police department, followed by general government, according to city documents. In 2020, the city budgeted about $10.5 million in expenditures.

In a letter, Finance Director Brian Butterfield said this budget proposes using about $567,000 of the city's general fund reserves in 2021 and $517,000 in 2022, as well as $190,000 in both 2021 and 2022 from other reserve funds.

"This budget retains, for the most part, the current level of service to the citizens," he said in the letter, despite decreased revenue due to COVID-19 and increases in the cost of living and in employee health insurance benefits.

Under the budget, the same level of about 80 full-time staff positions will be maintained.