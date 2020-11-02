Kelso City Council will vote on garbage rate increase, project bids Tuesday

The Kelso City Council will hold a public hearing for its preliminary budget for 2021-2022 and award a $4.5 million bid to Midway Underground of Toledo for the final phase of the West Main Realignment project.
The 6 p.m. Tuesday meeting will be on KLTV.org Channel 29.
The budget proposes about $11 million in expenditures in 2021 and $10.1 million in 2022, with the bulk of both going to the police department, followed by general government, according to city documents. In 2020, the city budgeted about $10.5 million in expenditures.
In a letter, Finance Director Brian Butterfield said this budget proposes using about $567,000 of the city's general fund reserves in 2021 and $517,000 in 2022, as well as $190,000 in both 2021 and 2022 from other reserve funds.
"This budget retains, for the most part, the current level of service to the citizens," he said in the letter, despite decreased revenue due to COVID-19 and increases in the cost of living and in employee health insurance benefits.
Under the budget, the same level of about 80 full-time staff positions will be maintained.
Butterfield said that sales, business and occupation, property and utility taxes make up "the lion's share" of city revenues, and while taxes on utilities are projected to increase by 3.9% over 2019 actual levels in 2021 and another 2.3% in 2022, increases in property taxes are limited by law to 1% and sales and business and occupation taxes are projected to come in at 85% of 2019 actuals in 2021 & 2022.
"Fortunately, the city's current financial position is healthy enough to absorb the projected deficits for 2021 and 2022," Butterfield said in the letter. "However, this budget is not sustainable past the 2021/2022 biennium."
The council will also move the West Main Realignment project forward, which will widen Catlin between 4th Avenue and the intersection of Ocean Beach Highway, Washington Way and Cowlitz Way. Construction will begin in late November and finish by end of August.
Nine bids were received ranging from $4.5 million to $5.3 million. Midway Underground, the lowest bidder, was about $592,000 below the city's estimate, according to agenda documents.
The council is also expected to hear that new construction will add $8,176 over the 2020 levy, which will make the 2021 general levy collection about $1.6 million total.
The estimated tax rate is $1.45 per $1,000 of assessed value, so for a home worth $250,000 the total annual city assessment would be $363, according to agenda documents.
Solid waste utility rates are also on the table, with a proposed increase of about 5% for residential and commercial customer, according to agenda documents. That's about a $1.20 month increase for a single family dwelling, for a total monthly rate of $18.33 in 2021 and $19.25 in 2022 per container.
The fee for the residential recycling program will remain $0.75 in 2021 and 2022, agenda documents said.
In other business, the city will:
• Award lodging tax funds to four entities. City staff recommend fully funding the $20,000 ask from the Kelso Highlander Festival, the $70,544 ask from the Kelso Longview Chamber Visitor Information Center and the Chamber's $5,000 ask for the SquatchFest. It recommends funding about $25,000 of the Tam O’Shanter Park parking and access improvement $100,000 request, due to COVID-19 effects on lodging tax collection, according to agenda documents.
• Create a process for council members to search for, and document the search for, public records requests that involved personal email accounts and personal phones.
• Adopt a joint resolution with the county for cooperation on construction of the South Kelso railroad crossing project, according to agenda documents. The new overhead crossing at Hazel Street would create an overpass vehicle bridge and bridge approach for the BNSF railway tracks and South Pacific Avenue and also include utility relocations, underground storm drainage, and changes to nearby roads. The $25 million project is funded by WSDOT.
