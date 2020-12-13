Kelso City Council will take final vote on 2021-22 budget Tuesday

The Kelso City Council will meet Tuesday to take a final vote on the biennial budget and review the 2021 legislative agenda.

To view the 6 p.m. meeting, go to kltv.org. To participate in the public comment portion of the meeting via Zoom, contact Executive/Legal Assistant Jessica Bronstein no later than noon Tuesday at 360-577-3379.

The council is slated to take a final vote on the 2021-2022 budget. That budget has about $11 million in general fund expenditures in 2021 and $10 million in 2022.

Costs for the South Kelso Railroad Crossing project management are also higher than anticipated, so city staff are asking the council to approve an increase of $89,700 to Walsh Consulting Group, LLC, which would make to total contract amount about $287,600.

The council will also review the 2021 legislative agenda, which includes funding existing transportation improvement board projects, such as the Catlin Street Project, asking for flexibility with awarding bids to the lowest bidder, protecting state-shared revenues and defending against unfunded mandates.

In other business, the council will:

Vote on extending its agreement with Castle Rock-based Compass Lane, Inc. for on-site computer services. The 2021-2022 agreement would be for 720 hours per year at a cost of about $91,600 in 2021 and $94,000 in 2022. That’s a 0% increase in 2021 and a 2.5% increase in 2022.

Vote on making a total water treatment chemical purchase of $54,000 for 2021. Staff recommends purchasing sodium hydroxide from Northstar Chemical for 60 cents per gallon, sodium hypochlorite from HASA for 89 cents per gallon and sodium fluoride from Cascade Columbia for 92 cents per pound.

