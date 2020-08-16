Kelso City Council will review the 2021 airport budget Tuesday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Kelso City Council will review the 2021 budget for the Kelso Airport and hear an update on work at Tam O’Shanter Park at its Tuesday meeting.

The meeting will be streamed at 6 p.m. on kltv.org.

The council is scheduled to vote to the airport’s proposed budget is $1.6 million. About $1 million of the spending plan is for grant-funded projects, according to agenda documents. This year’s budget was $1.5 million, which also included about $1 million in grant-funded work, according to agenda documents.

The council will also hear information about the construction contract for Phase 2 of the Tam O’Shanter parking improvement project.

Project bids opened Friday, according to agenda documents. This project is funded by a $1 million state appropriation and will increase parking, improve access and circulation, improve safety for vehicles and pedestrians and fix old road and parking lots.

Construction will begin in September. There may be temporary closures of roads and the parking lots, but there will always be access to the park, according to agenda documents.

The council is also slated to surplus a Glock 21 pistol with three magazines, according to agenda documents.

