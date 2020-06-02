Kelso City Council will discuss affordable housing projects Tuesday

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

An emergency sewer project, affordable housing hearing and Verizon Wireless agreement change are all on the agenda for the Kelso City Council Tuesday night.

The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. and will be streamed on the KLTV Government Access Channel.

The council will set a date for a public hearing on 2020 allocations for the HOME program for affordable housing. The date city staff recommends is the June 16 council meeting.

The HOME program provides funding to agencies and developers to create and maintain affordable housing in Longview and Kelso, according to agenda documents. Any projects financed through it must target people who make less than 80% of the Cowlitz County Median Income. The program is funded through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

This year’s funding in Kelso will be approximately $58,600, according to agenda documents, and funding priority will be rental assistance. However, other projects that will be considered are projects to create affordable rental housing, rehabilitate rental units and assist with down payments.

Full proposals for Kelso HOME projects must be submitted by June 8, according to agenda documents.