Kelso City Council will discuss affordable housing projects Tuesday

An emergency sewer project, affordable housing hearing and Verizon Wireless agreement change are all on the agenda for the Kelso City Council Tuesday night.
The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. and will be streamed on the KLTV Government Access Channel.
The council will set a date for a public hearing on 2020 allocations for the HOME program for affordable housing. The date city staff recommends is the June 16 council meeting.
The HOME program provides funding to agencies and developers to create and maintain affordable housing in Longview and Kelso, according to agenda documents. Any projects financed through it must target people who make less than 80% of the Cowlitz County Median Income. The program is funded through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
This year’s funding in Kelso will be approximately $58,600, according to agenda documents, and funding priority will be rental assistance. However, other projects that will be considered are projects to create affordable rental housing, rehabilitate rental units and assist with down payments.
Full proposals for Kelso HOME projects must be submitted by June 8, according to agenda documents.
The council also is scheduled to vote on extending the signing time for a contact with Verizon. According to agenda documents, the council approved a small cell wireless franchise agreement with Verizon Wireless on Oct. 15. However, due to “operational issues at Verizon” and a pole attachment agreement that was not signed until April, the agreement was not signed in the required 30-day window.
Instead of readopting the agreement, the council will consider making an amendment to it and set a new signing deadline of July 15.
In other business, the council is slated to:
- Declare the Allen Street sewer repair emergency work. After a sewer main along the 1000 block of Allen Street cracked on May 18, the city hired a contractor to fix it immediately without formal bidding due to the emergency. Tapani Inc. started repairs May 19 and the cost is estimated to be no more than $79,345.
- Authorize Finance Director Brian Butterfield to sign all grant reimbursement vouchers for CARES Act funding, as required by federal regulations. Kelso was awarded $366,000 in CARES Act funding to help defray costs related to COVID-19.
