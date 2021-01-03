 Skip to main content
Kelso City Council will appoint new councilmember Tuesday
Kelso City Hall

The Kelso City Hall lobby is closed amid the coronavirus outbreak in March 2020.

 Courtney Talak

In its first meeting of the new year, the Kelso City Council will appoint a new councilmember Tuesday. 

Before the 6 p.m. regular meeting, the council will hold a 4 p.m. special meeting to interview candidates for David Futcher's recently vacated seat. Futcher resigned after moving out of city limits

At the regular meeting, the council will vote on which of the candidates will finish out Futcher's term. He won his fifth four-year term in 2019. 

Both meetings will be livestreamed on KLTV.org, Channel 29. To participate in the public comment portion of the meeting via Zoom, contact Executive/Legal Assistant Jessica Bronstein no later than noon the day of the meeting at 360-577-3379.

