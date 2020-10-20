Kelso City Council votes down property tax increase 4-3

The Kelso City Council voted down a routine annual 1% property tax increase Tuesday 4 to 3 and also allocated nearly $80,000 of its CARES Act funding to help local businesses.
The tax increase, which is capped at 1% by state law, would have meant an annual tax increase of $3.61 on a $250,000 house, Finance Director Brian Butterfield told the council. It would have generated $20,000 for the city.
Councilmembers Lisa Alexander, Keenan Harvey, Jeffrey McAllister and Mayor Nancy Malone all voted against the increase. Councilmembers Mike Karnofski, David Futcher and Kim LeFebvre voted for the increase.
Futcher said while the question of raising property tax comes up every year, the 1% increase never raises enough money to keep up with the city’s cost of providing services. Employee pay and health care rises more than 1% on average, he said, so the increase in property tax “isn’t even keeping up with that.”
“It may feel like we’re juicing this thing, but it’s not the case,” he said.
However, Alexander said with the hardships people are experiencing due to COVID-19, especially landlords who may not be able to collect rent, she “cannot, in good faith, support raising taxes at this time.”
“I don’t think this is the right time for this,” she told the council.
Two members of the public echoed that sentiment.
Randy Stewart said in a letter that “taxes are at an all-time high” and the assessed value of his house has “risen dramatically,” leaving him concerned about paying for it as he nears retirement.
“Why isn’t this enough?” he asked the council.
A Kelso woman identified only by the last name Williams said she thought that raising property taxes was discrimination against property owners.
She said she thought the council should come up with the money in other ways, like taking pay cuts or cutting the Highlander Festival. She also told the council that she would like to see better notification of potential tax raises go out to all Kelso residents.
“Figure out better ways of managing your money,” Williams told the council.
Butterfield also told the council that after budget cuts, the city should break even on its budget this year, but is still projected to be at least $700,000 down in 2021.
COVID-19’s effect on the admissions and lodging taxes are mostly to blame, Butterfield said. Admissions taxes are down about 70% this year, and lodging tax 30%.
“With the admission and lodging tax, we’re anticipating that it won’t recover until 2022 or later,” he told the council.
The city’s investment pool also lost about $350,000 because the interest rate dropped, Butterfield said. On a positive note, he said that sales tax has not been as badly hit as originally feared, and that with the state court striking down the $30 car tab initiative, the city will be able to keep $200,000 to repair city streets.
However, he warned that he saw a similar situation play out in 2000, when the courts overturned the repeal of city motor vehicle excise taxes and then lawmakers reinstated it.
The council also allocated nearly $80,000 to two business aid programs.
A partnership between the Cowlitz Economic Development Council and the city will get $70,000 in CARES Act funding to pay the utility costs of any Kelso businesses that are behind on payments, according to agenda documents.
An additional $7,000 will go to a partnership with the Cowlitz Wahkiakum Council of Governments to help businesses develop.
"Many Kelso businesses are struggling due to Covid-19. To assist these businesses the grants will focus on paying utilities, including water, sewer and electricity, that are in arrears," agenda documents said.
Businesses in need will be identified by the Cowlitz PUD and asked to fill out an application, according to agenda documents. Any funds leftover after that utility relief will be given to Kelso businesses using applications for the CEDC Cowlitz County CARES fund. Businesses that have received less than $5,000 will be given funding priority, according to agenda documents.
CEDC community engagement coordinator Lindsey Cope said Tuesday night that she planned to release more information about how to apply Wednesday and that the most up-to-date information would be available under the businesses assistance tab of Cowlitzedc.com or on the Facebook page.
“We’re happy to partner with Kelso to help our community,” Cope told TDN.
Karnofski said so far about 12 businesses have applied for relief, which would be a cost of about $20,000 in utility bills.
“Paying the utilities will help them stay in business,” he said.
The council also approved a $600,000 contract with PBS Engineering and Environmental for construction management and oversight of the final phase of the West Main Realignment project, which is slated to begin later this month.
That project widens Catlin between Fourth Avenue and the intersection of Ocean Beach Highway, Washington Way and Cowlitz Way to lessen congestion and improve safety. It is the second phase of the overall West Main project that began in 2009.
According to agenda documents, PBS Engineering and Environmental already provided design and right of way procurement services, and this supplemental contract "allows for their continued services in construction management during the construction phase."
In other business, the council wanted to remind people that school zone speed signs are on because students are back in school buildings, and drivers need to obey the reduced speed limit.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.