Kelso City Council votes down property tax increase 4-3

The city’s investment pool also lost about $350,000 because the interest rate dropped, Butterfield said. On a positive note, he said that sales tax has not been as badly hit as originally feared, and that with the state court striking down the $30 car tab initiative, the city will be able to keep $200,000 to repair city streets.

However, he warned that he saw a similar situation play out in 2000, when the courts overturned the repeal of city motor vehicle excise taxes and then lawmakers reinstated it.

The council also allocated nearly $80,000 to two business aid programs.

A partnership between the Cowlitz Economic Development Council and the city will get $70,000 in CARES Act funding to pay the utility costs of any Kelso businesses that are behind on payments, according to agenda documents.

An additional $7,000 will go to a partnership with the Cowlitz Wahkiakum Council of Governments to help businesses develop.

"Many Kelso businesses are struggling due to Covid-19. To assist these businesses the grants will focus on paying utilities, including water, sewer and electricity, that are in arrears," agenda documents said.