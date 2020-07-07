Kelso city council votes down inquiry into county health department Tuesday

Under state law, laboratories are only required to report positive results to public health, not negative results, according the county health department. However, because of the pandemic the state Department of Health is tracking all COVID-19 test results through its electronic disease reporting system.

COVID-19 cases are identified using a nasal swab test that looks for the presence of the virus in the nasal cavity, not the presence of antibodies in the blood, according to the IMT's website. The county health department doesn't receive results from antibody tests, according to the IMT. An antibody test may show if a person has been exposed to the virus, but it's not reliable for confirming an active infection, and it's unclear if those previously infected are immune, according to the state Department of Health.

Councilman Keenan Harvey seconded Alexander's motion, saying that it seemed to him that while the county health department “doesn’t necessarily have inaccurate numbers,” it did not seem to be the main record keeper and he would like to see a clarification of Alexander’s records request with updated numbers.