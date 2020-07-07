Kelso city council votes down inquiry into county health department Tuesday

After a discussion about rising local COVID-19 case numbers, the Kelso City Council on a 4-3 vote rejected a motion to request an inquiry into the Cowlitz County Public Health Department’s data reporting.
Councilwoman Lisa Alexander said she proposed the motion because the health department failed to get her information about the number of virus tests, antibody tests and the percent of false positives in the county. She said the department “had no clue” how many total tests had been done in the county and told her that the state department of health handled the testing and the data.
“It kind of concerned me that the people that are making our decisions on moving forward in phases didn’t know the answers to questions I was asking,” she said.
Alexander said she submitted a public records request, which did not return sufficient answers, and ultimately called the Cowlitz County commissioners with her questions. The commissioners were able to provide her the number of total tests per month, she said.
Because of her experience, she asked the council to ask for an inquiry into the department.
However, the Cowlitz COVID-19 Incident Management Team posts the number of positive and negative test results on its website, which is updated daily during the week. As of Wednesday, the county had recorded 235 positives and 5,363 negatives.
Under state law, laboratories are only required to report positive results to public health, not negative results, according the county health department. However, because of the pandemic the state Department of Health is tracking all COVID-19 test results through its electronic disease reporting system.
COVID-19 cases are identified using a nasal swab test that looks for the presence of the virus in the nasal cavity, not the presence of antibodies in the blood, according to the IMT's website. The county health department doesn't receive results from antibody tests, according to the IMT. An antibody test may show if a person has been exposed to the virus, but it's not reliable for confirming an active infection, and it's unclear if those previously infected are immune, according to the state Department of Health.
Councilman Keenan Harvey seconded Alexander's motion, saying that it seemed to him that while the county health department “doesn’t necessarily have inaccurate numbers,” it did not seem to be the main record keeper and he would like to see a clarification of Alexander’s records request with updated numbers.
Other council members, however, said that the Cowlitz County Incident Management Team is providing enough information to citizens and felt the council would be overstepping its bounds by seeking and inquiry. Councilman Mike Karnofski said it would be more appropriate for the county commissioners to do so if they believe one is warranted.
“I think IMT is doing an appropriate job. If there’s an issue someone has with it they can take it to the county commissioners who are responsible for the county health department. ... I don’t think it’s appropriate for city to do an investigation,” he said.
Mayor Nancy Malone, who represents the city on the IMT along with City Manager Andy Hamilton, said she had been raising some of those questions at IMT meetings. Malone said she and Alexander could make some calls together to ask questions.
Ultimately, Malone, Karnofski, councilwoman Kim LeFebvre and councilman David Futcher voted no, and Alexander, Harvey and councilman Jeffery McAllister voted yes.
Harvey also dropped his plan to ask the council to declare that the city would not assume liability of enforcing the face covering mandates.
In other business, the council:
• Heard a report from Karnofski that 26 Kelso businesses got some rent relief from the $66,000 the council allocated from the CARES act.
• Voted to extend last year’s Kelso Babe Ruth baseball’s facility use agreement to the end of this calendar year with some added hold harmless language while working out an updated contract for the following year. Look for an expanded story in the sports section later this week.
