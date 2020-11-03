Kelso City Council votes down another increase tax, utility rates

A frustrated David Futcher surprised his fellow Kelso City Council members Tuesday, announcing he would resign by the end of the year.
The long-time council member and former mayor was one of two council members who had voted for a 5% rate increase in solid waste utility rates., and was clearly upset at the council's second straight rejection of a property tax increase to finance city services.
Later in the council's round-robin comments, Futcher warned the council it was on a destructive path that would hurt the city's budget and future if the council continued to vote down all increases.
City staff had proposed an increase of about 5% for residential and commercial customers, according to agenda documents. That's about a $1.20 month increase for a single family dwelling, for a total monthly rate of $18.33 in 2021 and $19.25 in 2022 per container.
Councilmember Lisa Alexander said with the tough economic times, she didn’t “feel like it’s the right time,” which she also said about the 1% property tax increase the council voted down last month.
She voted no on the increase, as did councilmembers Kim LeFebvre, Keenan Harvey, Jeffrey McAllister, and Mayor Nancy Malone. Mike Karnofski and Futcher voted in favor of the increase.
Futcher warned the council that drawing down the fund balance the city spent 10 years building up would “erode it pretty quickly” and “there’s going to be a reckoning on that at some point.”
He added that he will have to resign soon because he is planning to move out of the city. He served on the council for more than 15 years and was mayor for a decade.
“Government is nothing but a collection of citizens and if we’re going to get services we’re going to have to pay for them ourselves,” he said. “We have to be ready for when that reckoning comes and we have to adjust the service levels we’re providing.”
He said the council’s recent decision to vote down a 1% property tax increase as well as utility rate increases are nothing more than political posturing and will negatively affect the city’s ability to get a good bond rate and grants.
“We seem to be posturing politically instead of running the city the way it needs to be run to be successful,” he said, adding that the voices of experience on the council are not being listened to because the answers they’re giving aren’t politically attractive.
Finance Director Brian Butterfield said without the increases, the city would be short on cash in the next few years, as the city has gone “many years” without raising the rates.
On the preliminary budget, Butterfield said the city cut down a roughly $1.6 million projected deficit by cutting $1.4 million from the street maintenance fund and leaving the planning manager role unfilled. In addition, the city got to keep about $400,000 in car tab revenue after the state court struck down I-976, the $30 car tab initiative, he said.
Support Local Journalism
The budget proposes about $11 million in expenditures in 2021 and $10.1 million in 2022, with the bulk of both going to the police department, followed by general government, according to city documents. In 2020, the city budgeted about $10.5 million in expenditures.
In a letter, Butterfield said this budget proposes using about $567,000 of the city's general fund reserves in 2021 and $517,000 in 2022, as well as $190,000 in both 2021 and 2022 from other reserve funds.
"This budget retains, for the most part, the current level of service to the citizens," he said in the letter, despite decreased revenue due to COVID-19 and increases in the cost of living and in employee health insurance benefits.
Under the budget, the same level of about 80 full-time staff positions will be maintained.
Butterfield said that sales, business and occupation, property and utility taxes make up "the lion's share" of city revenues, and while taxes on utilities are projected to increase by 3.9% over 2019 actual levels in 2021 and another 2.3% in 2022, increases in property taxes are limited by law to 1% and sales and business and occupation taxes are projected to come in at 85% of 2019 actuals in 2021 & 2022.
"Fortunately, the city's current financial position is healthy enough to absorb the projected deficits for 2021 and 2022," Butterfield said in the letter. "However, this budget is not sustainable past the 2021/2022 biennium."
The council also moved the West Main Realignment project forward by awarding the $4.5 million bid to Midway Underground of Toledo for the final phase of the project. The project will widen Catlin between 4th Avenue and the intersection of Ocean Beach Highway, Washington Way and Cowlitz Way.
Nine bids were received ranging from $4.5 million to $5.3 million. Midway Underground, the lowest bidder, was about $592,000 below the city's estimate, according to agenda documents. Construction will begin in late November and finish by end of August.
The council also heard a first reading of the 2021 property tax levy. The ordinance said that new construction will add $8,176 over the 2020 levy, which will make the 2021 general levy collection about $1.6 million total.
The estimated tax rate is $1.45 per $1,000 of assessed value, so for a home worth $250,000 the total annual city assessment would be $363, according to agenda documents.
In other business, the city:
• Awarded lodging tax funds to four entities: Fully funding the $20,000 ask from the Kelso Highlander Festival, the $70,544 ask from the Kelso Longview Chamber Visitor Information Center and the Chamber's $5,000 ask for the SquatchFest. It funded about $25,000 of the Tam O’Shanter Park parking and access improvement $100,000 request, due to COVID-19 effects on lodging tax collection, according to agenda documents.
• Discussed creating a process for council members to search for, and document the search for, public records requests that involved personal email accounts and personal phones. City Attorney Janean Parker recommended that staff and council members avoid using personal phones for city business.
• Adopted a joint resolution with the county for cooperation on construction of the South Kelso railroad crossing project, according to agenda documents. The new overhead crossing at Hazel Street would create an overpass vehicle bridge and bridge approach for the BNSF railway tracks and South Pacific Avenue and also include utility relocations, underground storm drainage, and changes to nearby roads. The $25 million project is funded by WSDOT.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.