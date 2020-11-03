Kelso City Council votes down another increase tax, utility rates

He added that he will have to resign soon because he is planning to move out of the city. He served on the council for more than 15 years and was mayor for a decade.

“Government is nothing but a collection of citizens and if we’re going to get services we’re going to have to pay for them ourselves,” he said. “We have to be ready for when that reckoning comes and we have to adjust the service levels we’re providing.”

He said the council’s recent decision to vote down a 1% property tax increase as well as utility rate increases are nothing more than political posturing and will negatively affect the city’s ability to get a good bond rate and grants.

“We seem to be posturing politically instead of running the city the way it needs to be run to be successful,” he said, adding that the voices of experience on the council are not being listened to because the answers they’re giving aren’t politically attractive.

Finance Director Brian Butterfield said without the increases, the city would be short on cash in the next few years, as the city has gone “many years” without raising the rates.