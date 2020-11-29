Kelso City Council to vote on the 2021-2022 budget, contracts Tuesday

A new three-year contract with the Kelso Police Association with 4% annual raises is set for a vote by the City Council on Tuesday.

The contract would add a 4% increase over the base 2020 salary, and a 4% increase over 2021 in 2022. The current monthly pay for officers is between $5,281 and $6,601.

The Kelso City Council also is scheduled to vote on the 2021-2022 city budget and several work contracts Tuesday, giving city employees raises in the coming year.

Watch the 6 p.m. meeting on KLTV.org, Government Access Channel 29. To participate in the public comment portion of the meeting via Zoom, contact Executive/Legal Assistant Jessica Bronstein at 360-577-3379 no later than noon the day of the meeting.

The council will hold the final budget hearing and vote to pass the general fund budget of $11 million in 2021 and $10 million in 2022.

It will also consider an amendment to the 2020 budget, adding another $3.7 million in appropriations for the refunding of the City’s 2010 Water/Sewer Revenues Bonds.

Also in the proposed police contract, which would run from Jan. 1, 2021 through Dec. 31, 2023, sergeants that have been a sergeant for 20 years will get an additional 2% increase.