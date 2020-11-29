Kelso City Council to vote on the 2021-2022 budget, contracts Tuesday

A new three-year contract with the Kelso Police Association with 4% annual raises is set for a vote by the City Council on Tuesday.
The contract would add a 4% increase over the base 2020 salary, and a 4% increase over 2021 in 2022. The current monthly pay for officers is between $5,281 and $6,601.
The Kelso City Council also is scheduled to vote on the 2021-2022 city budget and several work contracts Tuesday, giving city employees raises in the coming year.
The council will hold the final budget hearing and vote to pass the general fund budget of $11 million in 2021 and $10 million in 2022.
It will also consider an amendment to the 2020 budget, adding another $3.7 million in appropriations for the refunding of the City’s 2010 Water/Sewer Revenues Bonds.
Also in the proposed police contract, which would run from Jan. 1, 2021 through Dec. 31, 2023, sergeants that have been a sergeant for 20 years will get an additional 2% increase.
The new contract also states that new hire and lateral employees will not be eligible to take accrued vacation leave while attending the Basic Law Enforcement Academy, or while in the Field Training phase of their employment, without the approval from the chief.
Finally, the new contract adds a memorandum of understanding for the school resource officer. It says that one member of the force will be assigned to the high school to provide law enforcement, informal counseling and public speaking.
The school resources office assignment is for four years with a possible one-year extension, the MOU says. The officer is expected to work from 6:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. each school day, as well as after-hour events. During summer break, the officer will be added to a normal patrol shift.
The general staff salary matrix is also slated for some changes Tuesday, according to agenda documents.
Along with a 2.5% cost of living increase, the new matrix would include a 6% longevity increase after 15 years of service. Specific roles would also be reclassified, moving the police captain and the executive assistant/records supervisor up one level. That means a roughly $600 per month increase for the chief, as the monthly salary range moves from $7,274 to $8,850 monthly to $7,829 to $9,525 monthly.
The executive assistant/records supervisor could see a roughly $350 increase per month, moving from a monthly salary range of $4,254 to $5,175 to $4,578 to $5,570 monthly.
