Kelso City Council to sign narcotics task force agreement Tuesday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Kelso City Council will sign an agreement with the Cowlitz-Wahkiakum Narcotics Task Force at its Tuesday night meeting.

The meeting can be viewed at 6 p.m on KLTV.org, channel 29.

According to agenda documents, Kelso has participated in a regional drug task force since 1987.

Under the agreement, Cowlitz County is the lead agency and administers the grant funds, handles search-and-seizure cases and coordinates public records disclosure.

Each member contributes proportionally to the task force in dollars, staff or other in-kind assistance, the agenda documents said.

The changes to the agreement include designating the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s office as the seizing agency and updating hold harmless language, removing automatic termination tied to grant funds and making the agreement last five years, with the continued ability of any party to withdraw.

Kelso police provides $6,000 and one detective sergeant or detective, according to agenda documents.

The board is also slated to vote on sending the final payment to Tapani Inc. for emergency repairs to the sewer main along the 1000 block of Allen Street. The sewer broke on May 18, and Tapani Inc. finished the repairs on May 23. The total cost is about $78,500.

Love 2 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.