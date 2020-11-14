Kelso City Council to review 2021 budget Tuesday

The Kelso City Council will review its 2021 budget and again consider a 1% property tax increase at its Tuesday meeting.

The 6 p.m. meeting can be watched remotely on kltv.org. To participate in the public comment portion of the meeting via Zoom, contact Legal Assistant Jessica Bronstein no later than noon the day of the meeting at 360-577-3379.

As at past meetings, city staff suggested increasing the property levy tax by 1%, which would be $3.61 more per year on a home with a $250,000 assessed value, for a total of $366.61. That would raise $15,800 for the city, according to agenda documents, along with another roughly $8,200 from new construction taxes.

The council had previously voted down the increase on its first reading, and this meeting has two resolutions on the table, one with an increase and one without, for the council to take a final vote on.

The budget proposes about $11 million in expenditures in 2021 and $10.1 million in 2022, with the bulk of both going to the police department, followed by general government, according to city documents. In 2020, the city budgeted about $10.5 million in expenditures.