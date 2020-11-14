Kelso City Council to review 2021 budget Tuesday

The Kelso City Council will review its 2021 budget and again consider a 1% property tax increase at its Tuesday meeting.
The 6 p.m. meeting can be watched remotely on kltv.org. To participate in the public comment portion of the meeting via Zoom, contact Legal Assistant Jessica Bronstein no later than noon the day of the meeting at 360-577-3379.
As at past meetings, city staff suggested increasing the property levy tax by 1%, which would be $3.61 more per year on a home with a $250,000 assessed value, for a total of $366.61. That would raise $15,800 for the city, according to agenda documents, along with another roughly $8,200 from new construction taxes.
The council had previously voted down the increase on its first reading, and this meeting has two resolutions on the table, one with an increase and one without, for the council to take a final vote on.
The budget proposes about $11 million in expenditures in 2021 and $10.1 million in 2022, with the bulk of both going to the police department, followed by general government, according to city documents. In 2020, the city budgeted about $10.5 million in expenditures.
In a letter, Finance Director Brian Butterfield said this budget proposes using about $567,000 of the city’s general fund reserves in 2021 and $517,000 in 2022, as well as $190,000 in both 2021 and 2022 from other reserve funds.
“This budget retains, for the most part, the current level of service to the citizens,” he said in the letter, despite decreased revenue due to COVID-19 and increases in the cost of living and in employee health insurance benefits.
Under the budget, the same level of about 80 full-time staff positions will be maintained.
Butterfield said that sales, business and occupation, property and utility taxes make up “the lion’s share” of city revenues, and while taxes on utilities are projected to increase by 3.9% over 2019 actual levels in 2021 and another 2.3% in 2022, increases in property taxes are limited by law to 1% and sales and business and occupation taxes are projected to come in at 85% of 2019 actuals in 2021 & 2022.
The council is also set to vote on a resolution to increase the limit factor for the 2021 property tax levy.
By state law, the city can levy taxes in an amount no more than the limit factor, which is either 101% or 100% plus inflation, whichever is less. This year’s inflation rate is 0.605%, but the city staff is suggesting declaring a substantial need to use the higher rate of 101% due to COVID-19 impacts on the budget.
In other business, the council will:
- Vote to approve an update its contract with the Janean Z. Parker Law Office. The city has contracted with Parker for legal services under her own firm since 2014, and the updated would increase the hourly rate from $225 to $250 per hour for one year until Dec. 31, 2021.
- Vote on a two-year agreement with the Kelso Police Association representing police records specialists on terms of a new labor contract. The contract would run Jan. 1, 2021 through Dec. 31, 2022. It would provide a 10% raise over the 2020 salary and a 2.5% raise over the 2021 salary in 2022. It would also add a 6% raise to the base salary after 15 years of service; a 1% increase for a two-year college degree equivalency, a 2% increase for a two-year college degree and a 3% increase for a four-year college degree; and give the records clerk and evidence clerk $150 extra per month as an incentive instead of $100.
