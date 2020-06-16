Kelso City Council to distribute grants, discuss code violations Tuesday

The Kelso City Council will discuss making it a misdemeanor to ignore compliance orders from the city manger and code enforcement officers, and it also plans to distribute just under $57,000 in housing funding at its meeting Tuesday night.
The session will be live-streamed at 6 p.m.on KLTV Government Access Channel 29, or at http://www.kltv.org.
According to agenda documents, the city’s municipal code allows several different directors and officials to issue compliance orders “to protect the public health, safety and welfare,” and it is a misdemeanor offense not to comply with an order of certain city officials, such as building officials and the hearing examiner.
City staff recommend adding that the orders of the city manager, city directors, the code enforcement officer and law enforcement officers to that list.
“This would assist the code enforcement department when efforts at voluntary compliance and civil infractions have failed,” the agenda documents say.
The council will also vote to allocate its 2020 HOME project funding, which aims to create and maintain affordable housing.
The city has $56,658 to distribute, but it only has received one request — for $29,000 to Community House on Broadway for rental assistance, according to budget documents.
City staff will present the council with two suggestions. One is to allocate all $56,658 to Community House to assist at least nine clients. The other is to allocate $29,000 to Community House for rental assistance to assist five clients and $29,658 to Foundation For the Challenged to develop an affordable triplex for severely disabled, very low income people, according to agenda documents.
The Foundation For the Challenged had applied unsuccesfully for $55,500 from Longview’s HOME project funding. It seeks to renovate a three-bedroom house in Longview for three extremely low-income individuals with a developmental disabilities who receive 24/7 support services, according to agenda documents.
In 2019, the Foundation For the Challenged was granted $4,035 for the development of the triplex, which is slated to be built by the end of July 2021, according to agenda documents.
The council will vote for the final approval of a labor agreement with the Kelso Police Association. The contract includes a 2.5% raise and an amendment for Kelso police canine handlers. Handlers will receive either 10 hours of overtime pay or 10 more hours off per month in exchange for caring for the dog at all times. The city will pay for dog food and medical care, according to the agreement.
The contract runs through Dec. 31 and was recently approved by the police association.
The city is also slated to vote on final approval on a collective bargaining agreement with police records specialists. That contract also includes a 2.5% raise and runs through Dec. 31.
Finally, the council will declare a 1999 Chevrolet Suburban as surplus so it can be sold. The vehicle has already been replaced, according to agenda documents.
