Kelso City Council to distribute grants, discuss code violations Tuesday

City staff will present the council with two suggestions. One is to allocate all $56,658 to Community House to assist at least nine clients. The other is to allocate $29,000 to Community House for rental assistance to assist five clients and $29,658 to Foundation For the Challenged to develop an affordable triplex for severely disabled, very low income people, according to agenda documents.

The Foundation For the Challenged had applied unsuccesfully for $55,500 from Longview’s HOME project funding. It seeks to renovate a three-bedroom house in Longview for three extremely low-income individuals with a developmental disabilities who receive 24/7 support services, according to agenda documents.

In 2019, the Foundation For the Challenged was granted $4,035 for the development of the triplex, which is slated to be built by the end of July 2021, according to agenda documents.

The council will vote for the final approval of a labor agreement with the Kelso Police Association. The contract includes a 2.5% raise and an amendment for Kelso police canine handlers. Handlers will receive either 10 hours of overtime pay or 10 more hours off per month in exchange for caring for the dog at all times. The city will pay for dog food and medical care, according to the agreement.