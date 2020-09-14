Kelso City Council to discuss water and sewer bond Tuesday

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Kelso City Council Tuesday will consider refinancing about $3.7 million in water and sewer bonds to take advantage of low interest rates and save the city money.

The meeting will be at 6 p.m. Tuesday on KLTV.org, Channel 29.

According to agenda documents, the city issued Water and Sewer Revenue Bonds for about $3.7 million on Dec. 30, 2010 for construction of a new water reservoir and waterline improvements.

Though the bonds don't mature until Dec. 1, 2031, the city could choose to refinance the bonds now, which would save the city just under $550,000 over the next 11 years, according to agenda documents. While final interest rates would not be set until Nov. 3, the city is estimating it would pay a net borrowing cost of 1.26%.

In other business, the council will:

• Declare two water pumps and one vehicle surplus;

• Close out the emergency sewer line contract for repairs in the 900 block of South Pacific Avenue. Advanced Excavating Specialists began the work July 15 after the line failed and replaced 568 feet of 8” sanitary sewer main line, 180 feet of 6” sewer laterals, two manholes and 6 feet of storm sewer pipe for about $172,000, about $8,000 under budget.

