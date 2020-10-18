Kelso City Council to consider property tax increase, distribute CARES funding

A possible property tax increase, CARES Act utility relief for local businesses are on the Kelso City Council's Tuesday agenda.
The council is expected to allocate nearly $80,000 to two business aid programs. A partnership between the Cowlitz Economic Development Council and the city will get $70,000 in CARES Act funding to pay the utility costs of any Kelso businesses that are behind on payments, according to agenda documents. An additional $7,000 will go to a partnership with the Cowlitz Wahkiakum Council of Governments to help businesses develop.
"Many Kelso businesses are struggling due to Covid-19. To assist these businesses the grants will focus on paying utilities, including water, sewer and electricity, that are in arrears," agenda documents said.
Businesses in need will be identified from a Cowlitz PUD list of businesses in arrears provided by the city and asked to fill out an application, according to agenda documents. Any funds leftover after that utility relief will be given to Kelso businesses using applications for the CEDC Cowlitz County CARES fund. Businesses that have received less than $5,000 will be given funding priority, according to agenda documents.
There will also be a public hearing on the revenue sources for next year, which will include "consideration of the possible increase in property tax revenues," according to agenda documents.
The council will also vote on a $600,000 contract with PBS Engineering and Environmental for construction management and oversight of the final phase of the West Main Realignment project, which is slated to begin later this month.
That project widens Catlin between Fourth Avenue and the intersection of Ocean Beach Highway, Washington Way and Cowlitz Way to lessen congestion and improve safety. It is the second phase of the overall West Main project that began in 2009.
According to agenda documents, PBS Engineering and Environmental already provided design and right of way procurement services, and this supplemental contract "allows for their continued services in construction management during the construction phase."
Watch the 6 p.m. meeting on kltv.org. To submit a written comment, fill out a form on the city website and submit it by 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. To participate in the Zoom meeting and comment live, contact Executive/Legal Assistant Jessica Bronstein at 360-577-3379 by noon Tuesday.
