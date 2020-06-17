Kelso city council rejects changes to code enforcement Tuesday

Karnofski was the only council member to vote for the proposal, and Mayor Nancy Malone said it was "back to the drawing board" for the amendment.

In other matters, the council:

• Allocated $56,658 in 2020 HOME project funding, which aims to create and maintain affordable housing, to two organizations. The council allocated $29,000 to Community House for rental assistance to assist five clients and $29,658 to Foundation For the Challenged to develop an affordable triplex for severely disabled, very low income people.

• Gave final approval of a labor agreement with the Kelso Police Association. The contract includes a 2.5% raise and an amendment for Kelso police canine handlers. Handlers will receive either 10 hours of overtime pay or 10 more hours off per month in exchange for caring for the dog at all times. The city will pay for dog food and medical care, according to the agreement. The contract runs through Dec. 31 and was recently approved by the police association.

• The city council also gave final approval on a collective bargaining agreement with police records specialists. That contract also includes a 2.5% raise and runs through Dec. 31.

