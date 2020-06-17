Kelso city council rejects changes to code enforcement Tuesday

On a 6-1 vote, the Kelso City Council on Tuesday rejected a proposal to make it a misdemeanor to ignore compliance orders from a range of additional city officials and employees, including the city manager and police.
Council members balked at the power the measure seemed to grant officials.
Currently, it is a misdemeanor not to comply with orders given by Kelso building officials and the city hearing examiner. While code enforcement officers and the city manager can issue compliance orders, it is not a misdemeanor to ignore them.
City staff recommend giving the same weight to orders issued by the city manager, city directors, the code enforcement officer and police, saying that doing so would improve code enforcement in cases when "voluntary compliance and civil infractions have failed,” according to city documents.
Councilman Keenan Harvey objected to giving so many city officials the authority to cite people for misdemeanors, but he said it is reasonable to give just the code enforcement officer and city manager that power.
Councilman Mike Karnofski said from experience he’s seen the city “bend over backwards to work with individuals,” but at times citizens refuse to cooperate.
“There’s a point where somebody needs to take action,” he said.
Karnofski was the only council member to vote for the proposal, and Mayor Nancy Malone said it was "back to the drawing board" for the amendment.
A misdemeanor is any "lesser" criminal punished less severely than more serious felonies, but they generally involve more punishment than administrative infractions and regulatory offences.
In other matters, the council:
• Allocated $56,658 in 2020 HOME project funding, which aims to create and maintain affordable housing, to two organizations. The council allocated $29,000 to Community House for rental assistance to assist five clients and $29,658 to Foundation For the Challenged to develop an affordable triplex for severely disabled, very low income people.
• Gave final approval of a labor agreement with the Kelso Police Association. The contract includes a 2.5% raise and an amendment for Kelso police canine handlers. Handlers will receive either 10 hours of overtime pay or 10 more hours off per month in exchange for caring for the dog at all times. The city will pay for dog food and medical care, according to the agreement. The contract runs through Dec. 31 and was recently approved by the police association.
• The city council also gave final approval on a collective bargaining agreement with police records specialists. That contract also includes a 2.5% raise and runs through Dec. 31.
