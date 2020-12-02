Kelso City Council passes $123,000 in salary increases over next two years

The Kelso City Council approved a new three-year contract with the Kelso Police Association with 4% annual raises Tuesday and changed the general salary matrix, adding about $120,000 to the city’s budget over the next two years.

The police contract adds a 4% increase over the base 2020 salary, and a 4% increase over 2021 in 2022. The current monthly pay for officers is between $5,281 and $6,601. The new agreement will take effect Jan. 1, 2021 and expire Dec. 31, 2023.

It was passed unanimously, but Councilmember Kim Lefebvre was absent.

Councilmember Lisa Alexander said she supported the contract because “our officers are out there daily dealing with stuff most of us would never want to be a part of.”

“I support them 110% and I believe this is necessary and they deserve it,” she said.

Other changes to the contract are that sergeants that have been a sergeant for 20 years will get an additional 2% increase and new hire and lateral employees will not be eligible to take accrued vacation leave while attending the Basic Law Enforcement Academy, or while in the Field Training phase of their employment, without the approval from the chief.