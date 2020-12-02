Kelso City Council passes $123,000 in salary increases over next two years

The Kelso City Council approved a new three-year contract with the Kelso Police Association with 4% annual raises Tuesday and changed the general salary matrix, adding about $120,000 to the city’s budget over the next two years.
The police contract adds a 4% increase over the base 2020 salary, and a 4% increase over 2021 in 2022. The current monthly pay for officers is between $5,281 and $6,601. The new agreement will take effect Jan. 1, 2021 and expire Dec. 31, 2023.
It was passed unanimously, but Councilmember Kim Lefebvre was absent.
Councilmember Lisa Alexander said she supported the contract because “our officers are out there daily dealing with stuff most of us would never want to be a part of.”
“I support them 110% and I believe this is necessary and they deserve it,” she said.
Other changes to the contract are that sergeants that have been a sergeant for 20 years will get an additional 2% increase and new hire and lateral employees will not be eligible to take accrued vacation leave while attending the Basic Law Enforcement Academy, or while in the Field Training phase of their employment, without the approval from the chief.
Kelso City Finance Director Brian Butterfield said in the 2021-2022 budget, staff had anticipated a 2.5% increase, so the 4% increase will add $33,000 in 2021 and $69,000 in 2022. That will come out of city reserves, he said.
A memorandum of understanding for the school resource officer was also added to the contract, which says that one member of the force will be assigned to the high school to provide law enforcement, informal counseling and public speaking.
The school resources office assignment is for four years with a possible one-year extension, the MOU says. The officer is expected to work from 6:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. each school day, as well as after-hour events. During summer break, the officer will be added to a normal patrol shift.
Police Chief Darr Kirk said the city and police union had been working on this agreement in 2019 but did not finish it in time for 2020.
The police department agreed to a 1% raise in 2020 as there was so much uncertainty due to COVID-19, Kirk said “we didn’t feel like we wanted to scrap this agreement.”
The general staff salary matrix also saw some changes Tuesday. The council passed a new matrix that has a standard 2.5% cost of living increase, along with a 6% longevity increase after 15 years of service.
Specific roles will also be reclassified under the changed matrix. The police captain and the executive assistant/records supervisor will move up one level, which means a roughly $600 per month increase for the chief, as the monthly salary range moves from $7,274 to $8,850 monthly to $7,829 to $9,525 monthly.
The executive assistant/records supervisor will see a roughly $350 increase per month, moving from a monthly salary range of $4,254 to $5,175 to $4,578 to $5,570 monthly.
That will add $21,000 over the next two years to the budget, Butterfield said, which will also come from the reserves.
The council also passed a first reading of the 2021-2022 city budget, with a general fund budget of $11 million in 2021 and $10 million in 2022.
Butterfield said the budget does not yet include the $123,000 in salary increases, as they were just passed tonight.
The preliminary budget already required using about $567,000 of the city’s general fund reserves in 2021 and $517,000 in 2022, as well as $190,000 in both 2021 and 2022 from other reserve funds.
