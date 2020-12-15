Kelso City Council passed budget, honored outgoing council member Futcher

The Kelso City Council adopted its biennial budget and honored outgoing council member Dave Futcher Tuesday.

The council passed 2021-2022 budget of about $11 million in general fund expenditures in 2021 and $10 million in 2022.

Mayor Nancy Malone presented Futcher with a plaque for his 16 years of service, saying she would miss “his smiles and little snippy comments.” Futcher is resigning at the end of the year because he is moving outside the Kelso city limits. Tuesday night was his last council meeting.

“We are definitely going to miss you,” Malone sad. “You have been an asset and I don’t know if we can find anybody to fill your shoes.”

City staff members thanked Futcher and said they would miss his wit and dedication to the city.

Futcher said in 2005 when he was selected to fill a council role, he “came in thinking I knew something and learned very quickly I knew little. I spent the next 16 years trying to learn more,” he said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

He said he was very proud of his time and work to enhance youth recreational opportunities like the skate park and Tam O’Shanter Park, as well as the council’s fiscally responsibility while also getting outside investments.