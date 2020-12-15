Kelso City Council passed budget, honored outgoing council member Futcher

The Kelso City Council adopted its biennial budget and honored outgoing council member Dave Futcher Tuesday.
The council passed 2021-2022 budget of about $11 million in general fund expenditures in 2021 and $10 million in 2022.
Mayor Nancy Malone presented Futcher with a plaque for his 16 years of service, saying she would miss “his smiles and little snippy comments.” Futcher is resigning at the end of the year because he is moving outside the Kelso city limits. Tuesday night was his last council meeting.
“We are definitely going to miss you,” Malone sad. “You have been an asset and I don’t know if we can find anybody to fill your shoes.”
City staff members thanked Futcher and said they would miss his wit and dedication to the city.
Futcher said in 2005 when he was selected to fill a council role, he “came in thinking I knew something and learned very quickly I knew little. I spent the next 16 years trying to learn more,” he said.
Support Local Journalism
He said he was very proud of his time and work to enhance youth recreational opportunities like the skate park and Tam O’Shanter Park, as well as the council’s fiscally responsibility while also getting outside investments.
“I appreciate all the folks I’ve been able to serve with,” Futcher said, adding that he “will not be far away and I will always be Kelso in my heart.”
Costs for the South Kelso Railroad Crossing project management are higher than anticipated, so the council to approve an increase of $89,700 to Walsh Consulting Group, LLC, which would make to total contract amount about $287,600.
The council also approved the 2021 legislative agenda, which includes funding existing transportation improvement board projects, such as the Catlin Street Project, asking for flexibility with awarding bids to the lowest bidder, protecting state-shared revenues and defending against unfunded mandates.
In other business, the council:
• Extended its agreement with Castle Rock-based Compass Lane, Inc. for on-site computer services. The 2021-2022 agreement is for 720 hours per year at a cost of about $91,600 in 2021 and $94,000 in 2022. That’s a 0% increase in 2021 and a 2.5% increase in 2022.
• Approved a total water treatment chemical purchase of $54,000 for 2021. Staff recommended purchasing sodium hydroxide from Northstar Chemical for 60 cents per gallon, sodium hypochlorite from HASA for 89 cents per gallon and sodium fluoride from Cascade Columbia for 92 cents per pound.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.