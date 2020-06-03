Kelso City Council moves $66,000 in CARES funds to rental relief fund

The Kelso City Council on Tuesday night heard citizen concerns about closed playground equipment and designated $66,000 of the CARES Act funding for business rental reimbursement.
Kelso resident Kirsten Markstrom wrote a letter to the council asking it to reopen playground equipment, saying "the current science available proves it is safe."
"I completely understand the need for public safety, please don't mistake that. But if its safe to allow our most vulnerable population, the elderly, to gamble in casinos, it's safe to let my child slide and swing," she wrote.
She added that the parks are the only option for many children to play outside and asked the council "lead our city and its residents as we elected you to do, rather than follow an order that is no longer effective for our area."
Council members made no immediate comment, in keeping with practice of not responding to remarks made during a public comment period.
The council also voted to move $66,000 of the CARES Act funding the city received into a rental reimbursement fund managed by the Cowlitz Economic Development Council. The fund helps businesses that are struggling to pay rent due to the pandemic. That will leave the city with $300,000 in CARES Act funding to handle city costs related to the pandemic.
Engineering director Michael Kardas told the council that the design for the South Kelso overpass was about halfway complete, and the city is working on more property appraisals along the route. The houses that have already been purchased will likely be demolished in August or September as soon as the project goes out to bid, Kardas said.
Police Chief Darr Kirk said that the department has two new recruits who will start at the police academy June 23, meaning they are scheduled to finish in November.
"Staffing looks better than it has in a long time," he said.
Kirk added that because of COVID-19 travel bans and the rising summer temperatures, the department would likely not select its new K-9 police dog until September. The dogs fly in the cargo hold of the plane, and hot weather can be dangerous for them, he said.
Mayor Nancy Malone asked Kirk if there had been any issues with rioters or protesters, and he said while the department lent help to Longview there have not been any protests in Kelso.
"So far things are under control, and we're just hoping that time will heal some of this and we’ll be back to normal as quickly as we can," he said.
In other businesses, the council:
• Approved a labor contract with Kelso Police Department. Details were not available Wednesday afternoon, pending guild approval.
• Set June 16 as the date for a public hearing on 2020 allocations for the HOME program for affordable housing. The HOME program provides funding to agencies and developers to create and maintain affordable housing in Longview and Kelso.
• Voted to extend the signing time for a contact with Verizon to July 15. According to agenda documents, the council approved a small cell wireless franchise agreement with Verizon Wireless on Oct. 15. However, due to “operational issues at Verizon” and a pole attachment agreement that was not signed until April, the agreement was not signed in the required 30-day window.
• Declared Allen Street sewer repair an emergency project. After a sewer main along the 1000 block of Allen Street cracked on May 18, the city hired Tapani Inc. to fix it immediately without formal bidding due to the emergency.
• Approved a one year contract for a records clerk that included a 2.5% raise.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.