Kelso City Council moves $66,000 in CARES funds to rental relief fund

Engineering director Michael Kardas told the council that the design for the South Kelso overpass was about halfway complete, and the city is working on more property appraisals along the route. The houses that have already been purchased will likely be demolished in August or September as soon as the project goes out to bid, Kardas said.

Police Chief Darr Kirk said that the department has two new recruits who will start at the police academy June 23, meaning they are scheduled to finish in November.

"Staffing looks better than it has in a long time," he said.

Kirk added that because of COVID-19 travel bans and the rising summer temperatures, the department would likely not select its new K-9 police dog until September. The dogs fly in the cargo hold of the plane, and hot weather can be dangerous for them, he said.

Mayor Nancy Malone asked Kirk if there had been any issues with rioters or protesters, and he said while the department lent help to Longview there have not been any protests in Kelso.

"So far things are under control, and we're just hoping that time will heal some of this and we’ll be back to normal as quickly as we can," he said.

In other businesses, the council: