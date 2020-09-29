Kelso City Council member Mike Karnofski joins LCC Board of Trustees

Kelso City Council member Mike Karnofski has taken on an additional role in the community by joining the five-person Lower Columbia College Board of Trustees.
LCC announced Friday that Karnofski had been appointed to the board by Governor Jay Inslee, replacing Bob Gregory. Board members can serve up to two five-year terms and are charged with representing the public interest and ensuring the basic fiscal integrity of the college.
Karnofski has experience as a student and instructor at LCC. According to the press release, he's also been a technical advisory committee member, donor, "attendee at many athletic and cultural events and parent of three Running Start students."
His roots in the area run even deeper, the press release said. Born in Longview and raised in Kelso, Karnofski graduated from Kelso High School and attended the University of Washington, earning a Bachelor of Science in Chemistry and a Master of Science in Forest Resources. He then added a Master of Business Administration from the University of Portland.
He went on to work for ITT Rayonier at Shelton Research Laboratory for two years before moving back to Kelso and working in the Weyerhaeuser Research Laboratory for five years, followed by 32 years in mill operations in a variety of engineering and management positions, the press release said.
Aside from the city council, which he was elected to in 2017, Karnofski is a youth sports coach and works with the Columbia Theatre for the Performing Arts. According to the press release, he previously served as a board member for Parks and Recreation, the Washington Community Economic Revitalization, Freight Mobility Strategic Investment and Workforce Southwest Washington.
