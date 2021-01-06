Kelso City Council appoints Richard McCaine to empty seat

The Kelso City Council filled a vacant seat Tuesday by unanimously appointing Richard McCaine to the council.
McCaine, 70, said he was born in Tacoma and had a 30-year career in the Navy. After he retired in 2006, he moved to Kelso, which was his wife’s hometown.
He was chosen to fill David Futcher’s recently vacated position and will serve until the end of 2023. McCaine said Wednesday he appreciates the trust the city council placed in him and promises to give his best effort.
"I want to serve as best as I possible can and help address some of the major issues," he told TDN Wednesday. "My goal is to make Kelso as pleasant and as prosperous a place to live as it can be."
He said while he is happy to live in Kelso and loves the city, there's always room to improve.
"I don’t have all the answers, but I'm going to work hard to look for the solutions and work with anyone who has that common goal, regardless of other differences we may have," he said Wednesday.
In his candidate interview before the regular Tuesday meeting, he answered a slew of questions from Mayor Nancy Malone. He was one of four applicants.
Asked if he thought the Kelso downtown was successful and how it might be improved, McCaine said it wasn’t as successful as it could be, but added that the question of how to improve it was difficult.
“Generally downtowns thrive on accessibly to potential customers and I don’t think that exists for many businesses downtown right now,” he said. “The solution for me not an easy one. Downtowns thrive on foot traffic and I haven’t seen it.”
In response to a question about if Kelso should focus on rehabilitating old buildings or building new ones, he said as renovations could happen more quickly, he would favor that option.
“The quicker we get the economy going and have facilities available the sooner we can begin to improve our current situation,” he said.
McCaine said he was not familiar enough with city zoning code to say what he would change about it, and said he would want to meet with the city manager before saying what three steps he would take to improve the city’s financial footing.
“He’s familiar with what assets are available and where potential funds would be coming from and how they could be best dispersed,” McCaine said.
He added that he would look for sources of additional outside funding to do projects without raising taxes, including looking to the local private sector.
“Especially given COVID, citizens have lost income ... we’re stretching our citizens’ and our taxpayers’ ability to withstand any additional tax burden,” he said.
Asked about the best way to handle the homelessness situation in town, he said a distinction should be made between local homeless people and transients. He said there are “citizens of Kelso who are homeless and that is unconscionable. They should be our first priority.”
McCaine added that the first priority of a council member should be to “provide for the safety and security of the citizens of Kelso.”
“If they’re not safe and feeling secure you can’t get anything else accomplished,” he said.
He said while he recognized that there were many people “more knowledgeable about municipal government,” what sets him apart is his ability to make consensus among diverse opinions.
“I really want to make a different on a scale that really matters, to the benefit of the city I’ve come to love,” he said.