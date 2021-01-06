Kelso City Council appoints Richard McCaine to empty seat

The Kelso City Council filled a vacant seat Tuesday by unanimously appointing Richard McCaine to the council.

McCaine, 70, said he was born in Tacoma and had a 30-year career in the Navy. After he retired in 2006, he moved to Kelso, which was his wife’s hometown.

He was chosen to fill David Futcher’s recently vacated position and will serve until the end of 2023. McCaine said Wednesday he appreciates the trust the city council placed in him and promises to give his best effort.

"I want to serve as best as I possible can and help address some of the major issues," he told TDN Wednesday. "My goal is to make Kelso as pleasant and as prosperous a place to live as it can be."

He said while he is happy to live in Kelso and loves the city, there's always room to improve.

"I don’t have all the answers, but I'm going to work hard to look for the solutions and work with anyone who has that common goal, regardless of other differences we may have," he said Wednesday.

In his candidate interview before the regular Tuesday meeting, he answered a slew of questions from Mayor Nancy Malone. He was one of four applicants.