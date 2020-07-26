Kelso city budget on track despite COVID-19 hits

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The City of Kelso’s budget is still right on target, despite initial fears that COVID-19 would cause large shortfalls, city officials said last week.

Kelso Finance Director Brian Butterfield said while sales tax revenues have been down for March and April, overall the sales tax revenue is for the year is actually about 5% higher than last year. He’s still waiting to see what May’s tax revenue report will look like, he said.

The city’s $89.2 million budget is “right where we should be for six months,” he said, calling that a surprise.

“I’ve talked to Longview and a lot of cites, and everybody is like, ‘I can’t believe sales taxes are still coming in.’ As long as they keep coming in, I’m not going to worry,” Butterfield said.

Still, the city has a hiring freeze in place, leaving three positions unfilled, Butterfield said.

“We did that early on because we figured it was going to be bad,” he said.

As of June 30, general fund expenditures are approximately $210,000 less than they were at the same time in 2019, Butterfield said.