Volunteers are opening a Kelso church building as a warming shelter when overnight temperatures drop below 30 degrees to help provide a safe and warm place for people to sleep.

Jovan Tyler said he worked with Kelso Christian Assembly pastor Russ Jorgenson to open the temporary shelter at the activity center/youth building because the church has the space to help meet the need.

Tyler said he moved to Cowlitz County about a year ago from Boston, where he lived on the streets and in shelters as a young adult.

"I know the struggle of being homeless and not having a safe warm place to lay my head," he said. "I just want to provide a safe place for people to sleep while it’s cold."

Fellow volunteer Lea Traxler has brought helpful experience from working at other severe weather shelters and familiarity with homeless people staying at the shelter, Tyler said.

The Kelso shelter at 302 North Fourth Ave. first opened on Jan. 31 and has been open for seven nights as of March 1.

No one showed up the first night, but after word got around, about 15 to 20 people have stayed at the shelter, Tyler said. Everyone has been grateful and respectful, he said. The most difficult part has been moving everyone along in the mornings, especially when it is still below freezing, Tyler said.

The shelter opens from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m., except on Wednesday when it opens from 10 p.m. to 8 a.m. due to scheduling at the building. Hot chocolate and cider are provided. People must bring their own food and bedding. Dogs are allowed if they can stay in a crate.

Tyler said the shelter can always always use donations of hot chocolate or cider, cup soups, plastic foam cups with lids, paper towels and blankets. People can drop off donations at the Kelso Christian Assembly front desk.

The church received a permit from the city and was approved by the fire marshal before opening, Tyler said. Kelso Christian Assembly previously opened up as a cold weather shelter in 2013 through early 2017, according to The Daily News archives.

Similarly to Longview, the city of Kelso allows permitted temporary shelters to open when a severe weather event is declared.

Severe weather includes two or more days when temperatures reach 32 degrees or below, snow accumulation exceeds 3 inches or in association with a severe weather warning/alert for temperature, flooding, precipitation, or other conditions, according to Kelso code.

In Longview, permitted severe weather shelters can open when temperatures hit 35 or below for two or more days.

The shelter at First Christian Church on Kessler Boulevard opens from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. when multiple nights of 33 degrees or below are forecasted.

Since November, the shelter has opened for double the number of nights as last season, according to the Kelso Longview Ministerial Association. Most recently, the shelter has been open since Feb. 21.

Overnight lows are forecast to increase a few degrees to around 35 on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday nights before dropping to about 30 degrees Saturday night, according to the National Weather Service forecast.

Forecast The National Weather Service's Portland office has issued a winter weather advisory from midnight Wednesday to 1 p.m. Thursday for areas above 700 feet of elevation. Meteorologists say 1 to 3 inches of snow could accumulate during that time period and gusts could reach up to 35 mph along the Interstate 5 corridor in Cowlitz County. Slushy accumulations or up to a half inch of snow are possible below 700 feet, the office reports.