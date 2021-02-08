Kelso, Castle Rock move K-12 to hybrid; COVID-19 cases trending down

Kelso and Castle Rock now have all students K-12 in hybrid learning schedules, joining Toutle and Wahkiakum districts, as COVID-19 cases are trending down, according to Monday’s department of health school data report.

Case counts are “slowly trending down and currently on par with pre-holiday levels” while hospitalizations and deaths have leveled off, the report said. However, the county is still in the “high risk” phase of the school reopening metrics, with more than 350 cases per 100,000 people.

The county saw an average of 30 new cases per day from specimens collected between Jan. 27 and Feb. 2, the report said.

In the two-week time period of Jan. 20 through Feb. 2, there were 428 new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people, a decrease from the over 500 cases per 100,000 the county was reporting in early January.

The percent of tests that test positive in the county was not available because of a state backlog, according to the report.

And while the county’s per-capita deaths were higher than the state’s from specimens collected from early November through mid-December, they are now on par with the state average, the report said.