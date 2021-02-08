Kelso, Castle Rock move K-12 to hybrid; COVID-19 cases trending down

Kelso and Castle Rock now have all students K-12 in hybrid learning schedules, joining Toutle and Wahkiakum districts, as COVID-19 cases are trending down, according to Monday’s department of health school data report.
Case counts are “slowly trending down and currently on par with pre-holiday levels” while hospitalizations and deaths have leveled off, the report said. However, the county is still in the “high risk” phase of the school reopening metrics, with more than 350 cases per 100,000 people.
The county saw an average of 30 new cases per day from specimens collected between Jan. 27 and Feb. 2, the report said.
In the two-week time period of Jan. 20 through Feb. 2, there were 428 new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people, a decrease from the over 500 cases per 100,000 the county was reporting in early January.
The percent of tests that test positive in the county was not available because of a state backlog, according to the report.
And while the county’s per-capita deaths were higher than the state’s from specimens collected from early November through mid-December, they are now on par with the state average, the report said.
Kelso returned freshmen and sophomores to class Monday, Feb. 8, meaning all students now have the opportunity to be in-person at least two days a week. Juniors and seniors moved to hybrid on Jan. 25.
“Mental and physical health experts report that this is what’s best for kids. We agree,” the district posted on its Facebook page.
In Castle Rock, sophomores and juniors returned to class Monday, Feb. 8, joining their freshman and senior peers who moved to hybrid Jan. 25.
Superintendent Ryan Greene said it was an “exciting day” for the district.
“It feels good, seeing kids in the hallways,” he said. “It feels like we’re doing what we wanted to do all along.”
While in-person attendance is a littler lower than Greene hoped in the high school, especially among seniors, he said middle and elementary schoolers are attending in-person school in good numbers.
Greene said the goal is to have about half of high school students in class each day, or about 220 kids. For now, the district is averaging closer to 150 each day.
“The hard part is adjusting to this new normal,” he said.
Castle Rock added six new COVID-19 cases to its dashboard since Jan. 22, all students and only one confirmed to be exposed at school. An intermediate school student tested positive on Jan. 25, followed by two more intermediate students on Feb. 1, a primary student and middle school student on Feb. 5. and another middle school student on Feb. 8. The middle schooler who tested positive on Feb. 8 as the only one exposed at school.
Greene said so far, the district is averaging three or four cases in students or staff per week, but there is no school transmission occurring.
“Now that we have K-12 back, mathematically I expect we’ll have more cases. We just have more kids in the buildings and that’s how it works,” he said.
However, he said the low in-school transmission rate was vital and showed that staff, students and parents are doing the right things.
Kelso only reports COVID-19 cases proved to be transmitted in schools, and has only reported one such case, in November.
In Longview, there have been 16 new cases added to the dashboard since Jan. 22, with none of those exposed at school. Longview pre-K though fifth grades are in hybrid as are some students with special needs, but most older students remains in remote, as suggested by state guidelines.
On Jan. 25, one maintenance, operations, transportation and facility staff member tested positive, along with one Columbia Valley Gardens student. On Jan. 26, two R.A. Long students and one Monticello staff member tested positive, followed by a Mark Morris student Jan. 27.
One student from Robert Gray, one student from Columbia Valley Gardens, one student from Kessler and one maintenance, operations, transportation and facility staff member tested positive on Jan. 28.