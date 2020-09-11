 Skip to main content
Kelso cancels Highlander parade because of poor air quality
Organizers Friday canceled Kelso's Highlander Festival Parade set for Saturday because of poor air quality from wildfire smoke. 

Air quality in the Longview-Kelso area was "very unhealthy" at about 8:20 a.m. Friday, according to the Southwest Washington Clean Air Agency. An air quality alert is in place until noon Monday. 

The City of Kelso canceled the festival in July because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but organizers had planned a modified parade. 

The annual event is typically held in early September and celebrates the Scottish roots of the city's early settlers. 

