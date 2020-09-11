Kelso cancels Highlander parade because of poor air quality

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Organizers Friday canceled Kelso's Highlander Festival Parade set for Saturday because of poor air quality from wildfire smoke.

Air quality in the Longview-Kelso area was "very unhealthy" at about 8:20 a.m. Friday, according to the Southwest Washington Clean Air Agency. An air quality alert is in place until noon Monday.

The City of Kelso canceled the festival in July because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but organizers had planned a modified parade.

The annual event is typically held in early September and celebrates the Scottish roots of the city's early settlers.

