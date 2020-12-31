 Skip to main content
Kelso camper fire Wednesday under investigation
Kelso camper fire Wednesday under investigation

Camper fire

Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue firefighters respond to a camper fire Wednesday in the Kelso Red Lion Hotel parking lot.

 Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue

The cause of a camper fire in the Kelso Red Lion Hotel parking lot Wednesday is under investigation, according to Cowlitz 2 Fire and Rescue. 

Cowlitz 2 firefighters responded to the fire just before 8:30 p.m. Wednesday and found the camper attached to a mid-80s Chevy Silverado half involved in fire, according to a press release. Firefighters extinguished the fire in 11 minutes.

No one was inside and no injuries were reported, according to Cowlitz 2. The owner of the camper collected some personal items and answered questions from firefighters and Kelso police. 

The camper and its contents were a total loss, according to officials. 

