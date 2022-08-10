Kelso-based Family Promise hires former Children's Museum lead as new executive director

After leading a nonprofit children's museum, the new executive director of Family Promise of Cowlitz County will turn her focus to helping children in need of stable housing.

The Kelso-based organization's board hired Dawn Morgan, former executive director of the Children's Discovery Museum, to lead Family Promise after Lisa Staudinger stepped down at the end of July. Morgan, who has "a passion for helping families be successful and a heart for children," will start her new position on Sept. 1.

“We believe Dawn brings a fresh perspective for our families and we are excited for her to join us in this mission,” said Vonda McFadden, board president, in a press release. “Dawn is very knowledgeable about Family Promise and her family has volunteered through her church to assist our families.”

Family Promise temporarily shelters homeless families with children while helping them find housing and connecting them to other services. The nonprofit also provides homeless prevention and diversion services, such as paying rent or moving costs. The Cowlitz County affiliate opened in August 2019.

Morgan received a Bachelor of Arts with a double major in Psychology and Sociology from Southwest Baptist University, as well as a Geriatric Mental Health Specialist certification from the University of Washington.

Staudinger left to be closer to family and seek new employment opportunities, according to the press release. In mid-July, Staudinger told TDN leading Family Promise through its first three years has been "one heck of an education."

"I learned about what this community does to help," she said. "We lost some volunteers but a lot of people hung in there and served the way they could. ... I've seen a lot of amazing people do so much to help."

Staudinger thanked the community and asked for continued support of the new executive director.

"We have been honored to share in ministry with Lisa these past three years and we wish her well in her new adventures," McFadden wrote in the organization's August newsletter. "We are excited for this new beginning. We know that change can be difficult, but we believe this is a positive change for the affiliate."