Kelso airport to get $30K in federal COVID relief funds
The Southwest Regional Airport in Kelso will receive about $30,000 in federal funds to lessen the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The allocation is part of $310 million awarded to 62 airports in Washington, according to a press release from U.S. Sen. Maria Cantwell, who is the ranking member of the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation.

The funding comes through the Federal Aviation Administration.

