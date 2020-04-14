Kelso airport to get $30K in federal COVID relief funds

The Southwest Regional Airport in Kelso will receive about $30,000 in federal funds to lessen the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The allocation is part of $310 million awarded to 62 airports in Washington, according to a press release from U.S. Sen. Maria Cantwell, who is the ranking member of the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation.
The funding comes through the Federal Aviation Administration.
