Kelso 2020 grads sent off in style

In this year of disappointment and lost traditions, the Kelso class of 2020 motored into the future Saturday evening with a car cruise through town they’ll remember far better than any traditional commencement ceremony.
A motorcade of pickups and cars decked in Kelso yellow and blue balloons, placards and messages to the class of 2020 gathered at Three Rivers Mall.
Just before 7 p.m., senior parent Bob Brown set off a brief fireworks show that crackled, popped and sparkled while cars honked and graduates and parents cheered.
Then, as the pyrotechnical smoke cleared, graduates were off on a tour through town that passed Huntington and Coweeman middle schools and ended at Kelso High School.
There they were greeted at the high school with a balloon arch and gift bags with store coupons and other presents donated by local merchants.
A downpour accompanied the start of the cruise, dissolving the waxed “2020” messages penned on many vehicles. But it couldn’t smudge away anyone’s smile.
“It poured the whole time. These kids look like drowned rats. But they were very happy and thankful,” said senior parent Jennifer Johnson, whose daughter Sydnee Johnson was among the graduates.
Of the class of about 325 students, 228 participated in the car cruise.
One of them was Emily Coordes, who is headed to the University of Washington to study biochemistry.
“I want to experience the Kelso spirit one last time,” she said.
Emily and friends Hailey Graham and Ellie Strank, all garbed in blue graduation gowns, rode in the back of a pickup sporting balloons and a message that read, “The tassel was worth the hassle.”
“I have lots of good memories of (classmates), and I want to spend as much time with them as I can,” said Hailey, who is off to Northwest Nazarene University in Idaho.
Eli Keithley, who will study political science and mining engineering at Wartburg College in Iowa, called the cruise “a great building experience. It brings us closer together. It’s the final time we get to do something together.”
His buddy Tanner Davis said the cruise “meant a lot. Everything the community is doing for us is awesome.”
Tanner’s mother, Janette Davis, the other cruise organizer, said it took two weeks to organize the event.
She said the cruise was intended to make up for the loss of senior traditions to the coronavirus, which shut down schools three months ago.
“The kids are almost in tears. They’re so happy to have something to celebrate,” Davis said.
Among the gifts students received were special face masks decorated with a “K” and 2020. "It’s a small way that COVID, despite the scourge it is, will make this year’s celebration all the more memorable, Davis said.
Before the motorcade started, students hugged, shouted and greeted each other like long-lost friends. They packed into the bed of pickups like sardines and posed for photos. Few, if any students and parents, wore face masks. There were lots of whoops and hollers.
Spectators and supporters lined much of the cruise route, waving, spraying silly string and yelling their congratulations.
The event “is important to the kids,” said Bob Brown, the fireworks pyrotechnican whose son, Wyatt Brown, also is a graduate. “They need to celebrate. We’re going to send these kids off in style.”
Contact City Editor Andre Stepankowsky at 360-577-2520.
