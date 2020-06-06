Kelso 2020 grads cruise into the future

One of them was Emily Cordes, who is headed to the University of Washington to study biochemistry.

“I want to experience the Kelso spirit one last time,” she said.

Emily and friends Hailey Graham and Ellie Strank, all garbed in blue graduation gowns, rode in the back of a pickup sporting balloons and a message that read, “The tassel was worth the hassle.”

“I have lots of good memories of (classmates), and I want to spend as much time with them as I can,” said Hailey, who is off to Northwest Nazarene University in Idaho.

Eli Keithley, who will study political science and mining engineering at Wartburg College in Iowa, called the cruise “a great building experience. It brings us closer together. It’s the final time we get to do something together.”

His buddy Tanner Davis said the cruise “meant a lot. Everything the community is doing for us is awesome.”

Tanner’s mother, Janette Davis, the other cruise organizer, said it took two weeks to organize the event.

She said the cruise was intended to make up for the loss of senior traditions to the coronavirus, which shut down schools three months ago.