Kelly Zainfeld: “Awareness isn’t enough”

Zainfeld had worried about her husband before when he was fighting wildfires where he was hard to reach. But there was a noticeable decline in his mental health after the 2014 Oso landslide in Snohomish County, which killed 43 people and required help from responders from all over the region.

“Oso was a really hard one for him,” Zainfeld said. “He went to Oso … and he did not come back the same person. ... He could tell you where (the victims) were, their names. He just internalized that and how those families must have felt.”

It took weeks to recover bodies from the earth, and it was something her husband “couldn’t fix,” Zainfeld said.

“I think that idea, the body recovery, was too much, that there was no hope. When you go to a house fire, there’s hope that you can get to the people in time and save them, but he went over there knowing that they weren’t saving anyone.”

Her husband “sometimes” talked about his experiences, but those were challenging conversations, Zainfeld said. Like other spouses of firefighters, she tried to balance prying out his feelings and giving him his privacy.

But “Mickel did a good job with hiding things,” Zainfeld said.