Kayakers want a launch point on the Coweeman River in Kelso. Local officials are wary.

It's a serene view: the Coweeman River glittering in the late afternoon sun, herons swooping near the water for their next meal and small crawfish wriggling in the bank.

To local outdoorsmen, it would serve as an ideal place to kayak, canoe or paddleboard. But there's no official launch for non-motorized activities on this river.

As efforts to turn the Coweeman River in South Kelso into a kayaking destination continue, local officials and kayakers are struggling to find common ground.

On one hand, most agree outdoor recreation would boom in the area if there was a way to get on the river from Kelso, said Cowlitz County Utilities Manager Patrick Harbison.

However, finding a public location and the money needed has made what appears to be a popular idea more complicated, said Kelso Mayor Mike Karnofski.

“We agree it’s a beautiful area that would be an asset to the community, and we’d be willing to work with (local kayak groups), but we haven’t been able to come up with a good solution,” Harbison said.

The standstill has resulted in a makeshift access point created by local kayaking groups at the federally protected river dike near the Grade Street Bridge, one of several tools across Longview and Kelso that keep the cities from flooding.

Finding the right location

The Grade Street Bridge offers one of the only spots for people to get to the river without going about 3 miles to the launch at the Cowlitz River, said Mike Hedges with Cowlitz Kayak Southwest Washington Paddling Adventures.

This spot could also be dangerous, with moss-covered, jagged rocks and fine, slippery sand that make carrying a kayak down to the river a challenge.

Hedges is proposing the city of Kelso put concrete stairs leading down to the bank of the river.

"It would make it much safer," Hedges said.

The problem with this plan, Harbison said, is the access point by the bridge serves as a river dike operated by the local diking district and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. If the soil around the dike erodes from constant use, the county could face a hefty bill.

"We're not against building an access point," Harbison said. "It just needs to be done in a way that's acceptable to the Army Corps, and unfortunately that tends to get really spendy really fast."

The diking district eventually sent a cease-and-desist letter to the local kayaking groups who were regularly using the spot by the bridge and causing noticeable erosion, Harbison said.

Alternatives to the launch by the Grade Street Bridge are limited, Harbison said. Much of the land that would work for a launch is now private or protected river dike property.

Karnofski said most of Kelso's city officials agree about the need for a kayak launch and are currently trying to find land around the river that would not need federal approval.

"It would be a good asset to the city," Karnofski said, "because that’s one thing the city needs to do, is expand the recreational opportunities in the area."

Paying for the launch

Another challenge to this is getting the funding, Karnofski said. The city does not have the money budgeted for a project like this, so staff would have to look for donations or competitive grants.

The Corps could potentially pay for at least part of the launch where Hedges is proposing, but that could take years, Harbison said.

It would also require more effort than just building stairs, he said, since the soil around the area is fragile and erodes easily.

“We constantly have to repair the foot paths," Harbison said. "The more people who go up and down, the more it erodes into the dike.”

If the soil erodes too much and ruins the dike, the Corps could make the county shoulder the cost of maintaining the river if it ever flooded.

Hedges said he believes the city could eventually expand the launch and even make money off new parking meters for kayakers who use the access point. Businesses around the area, which include the Dairy Queen on 13th Avenue, might also see an uptick in traffic if more people were out on the water, he said.

"It's a great community asset and a great waterway," Hedges said.

Karnofski said the city is working to find solutions to the complicated problem. It could take a year, he said, or it could take five years to secure the location and the funding.

"Hopefully as we find some funding, we can talk in more detail about longterm plans," Karnofski said.