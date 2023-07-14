Authorities say they have located the body of the missing kayaker, who was last seen in Yale Lake during the long Fourth of July holiday weekend, when his boat capsized.

The incident occurred sometime after 4:41 p.m. June 30 at Yale Lake, a body of water between the Clark and Cowlitz counties border, according to a post on the Clark County Sheriff's Office Facebook page published on Wednesday, July 12.

The Clark County Sheriff's Office says there was "initial confusion" regarding the events, but officials later learned that two people on a kayak meant for a single person — and only equipped with one life jacket — flipped over and capsized in Yale Lake.

The news release states the two occupants were boyfriend and girlfriend; they were traveling from the Clark County side toward Beaver Bay campground in Cowlitz County when the vessel toppled, sending both occupants into the chilly water.

The two were at the lake for the holiday weekend when tragedy struck, the Facebook post said.

The man gave the only lifejacket to his girlfriend; she was later picked up by a passing recreational boat, according to Clark County Sheriff's Office. The male kayaker went missing, and the post states that someone placed a 911 call.

Search and rescue efforts continued for the next five days until members of the Skamania County Dive Team recovered the missing kayaker's dead body on July 4 in 20 feet of water.

Because the vessel left Clark County and was traveling to the Cowlitz side of the lake, it was determined the Clark County Sheriff's Office held jurisdiction over the incident, according to the Facebook post.

Authorities say the operation included side scan sonar, shoreline checks, dive operations, police dogs and an underwater drone.

Clark County Sheriff's Office says the Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office Marine patrol and dive team assisted in the recovery efforts.

Pacific Power also assisted in the rescue efforts by restricting water flow into Yale Lake for two days.