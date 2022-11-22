Kalama's Kress Lake stocked with rainbow trout Tuesday for post-Thanksgiving fishing

Thousands of rainbow trout were added to Kress Lake in Kalama Tuesday morning to prepare for the state's push for people to spend the Friday after Thanksgiving outdoors instead of in the mall.

Rainbow trout weighing up to 3 pounds and averaging up to 16 inches long were added to dozens of lakes and ponds in Western Washington ahead of Thanksgiving and Black Friday.

The amount of fish added to local lakes and ponds on Tuesday was not updated by the print deadline, but can be found at wdfw.wa.gov/fishing/reports/stocking/trout-plants.

Where to fish WDFW staff stocked the following waters with rainbow trout ahead of Thanksgiving: Kress Lake in Cowlitz County

South Lewis County Park Pond and Fort Borst Park Pond in Lewis County

Battleground and Klineline lakes in Clark County

Cranberry Lake in Island County

Leland Lake in Jefferson County

Beaver and Green lakes in King County

Rowland Lake in Klickitat County

Spencer Lake in Mason County

Lake Tanwax, Lake Kapowsin, and American, Bonney, and Harts lakes in Pierce County

Lake Ballinger, Gissburg Ponds, Silver Lake, and Lake Tye in Snohomish County

Lake St. Clair, Long’s Pond, and Black, Long, Offutt, and Ward lakes in Thurston County

Elton Pond North in Yakima County

Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife report the stocked fish are one of three of the subspecies found in the state called the coastal rainbow trout. Coastal rainbow trout are found in western Washington and in the lower Columbia River.

Rainbow trout can be identified by their bluish-green back, silver sides and stomach and black spots on the body and on the caudal, dorsal and adipose fins, according to WFDW. A common reddish stripe along the sides gives the fish its name.

Anglers 15 years and older must have a current Washington freshwater fishing license valid through March 31, 2023, to fish. Licenses can be purchased online, by calling 1-866-246-9453 or at local vendors like Bob's Sporting Goods in Longview, Sportsman's Warehouse in Kelso and the Walmart locations in Woodland and Longview.

WDFW says the largest rainbow trout caught on record was 29.60 lbs by Norm Butler in Okanogan County in 2002.

Fish and Wildlife says rainbow trout are known to take natural bait, like the small aquatic insects they eat, as well as artificial bait like corn, salmon eggs, dough and cheese.

When the water is cool, like the current fall temperatures, rainbow trout can be found near the water's surface, and people can troll with spinners, flies and spoons to suspend bait from the surface, according to WDFW. The National Weather Service calls for a chance of rain in Cowlitz County Friday and Saturday, with highs around 50 degrees and lows around 37.