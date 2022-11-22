 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kalama's Kress Lake stocked with rainbow trout Tuesday for post-Thanksgiving fishing

Thousands of rainbow trout were added to Kress Lake in Kalama Tuesday morning to prepare for the state's push for people to spend the Friday after Thanksgiving outdoors instead of in the mall. 

Rainbow trout weighing up to 3 pounds and averaging up to 16 inches long were added to dozens of lakes and ponds in Western Washington ahead of Thanksgiving and Black Friday. 

The amount of fish added to local lakes and ponds on Tuesday was not updated by the print deadline, but can be found at wdfw.wa.gov/fishing/reports/stocking/trout-plants.

Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife report the stocked fish are one of three of the subspecies found in the state called the coastal rainbow trout. Coastal rainbow trout are found in western Washington and in the lower Columbia River. 

Rainbow trout can be identified by their bluish-green back, silver sides and stomach and black spots on the body and on the caudal, dorsal and adipose fins, according to WFDW. A common reddish stripe along the sides gives the fish its name. 

Kress Lake Rainbow Trout

Fish and Wildlife hatchery specialist Tim Summers transports 1,000 rainbow trout from Mossyrock Trout Hatchery to Kress Lake on Tuesday, Nov. 22, in Kalama. The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife will fill several lakes and ponds with fish for Black Friday fishing.

Anglers 15 years and older must have a current Washington freshwater fishing license valid through March 31, 2023, to fish. Licenses can be purchased online, by calling 1-866-246-9453 or at local vendors like Bob's Sporting Goods in Longview, Sportsman's Warehouse in Kelso and the Walmart locations in Woodland and Longview. 

WDFW says the largest rainbow trout caught on record was 29.60 lbs by Norm Butler in Okanogan County in 2002.

Fish and Wildlife says rainbow trout are known to take natural bait, like the small aquatic insects they eat, as well as artificial bait like corn, salmon eggs, dough and cheese. 

When the water is cool, like the current fall temperatures, rainbow trout can be found near the water's surface, and people can troll with spinners, flies and spoons to suspend bait from the surface, according to WDFW. The National Weather Service calls for a chance of rain in Cowlitz County Friday and Saturday, with highs around 50 degrees and lows around 37.

Kress Lake Rainbow Trout

Fish and Wildlife hatchery specialist Tim Summers shows off a net full of rainbow trout at Kress Lake on Tuesday, Nov. 22, in Kalama. The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife transported 1,000 fish to the lake in preparation for Black Friday fishing.
