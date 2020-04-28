Kalama, Woodland school districts pass replacement levy Tuesday

"We can continue the programs and plans we had in place," Nerison said. "It means we can have our new building staffed appropriately and we can keep our staff we currently have. We're very grateful."

Woodland's three-year levy also passed, winning 54.7% approval, 1,927-1,594.

Woodland Superintendent Michael Green said it was a "double relief" to have the levy pass, as he anticipates state funding cuts in the future due to the COVID-19 pandemic spending.

"Without the levy I can’t imagine how we could sustain any level of quality education," Green said.

The levy will collect between $5.4 million to $6.1 million annually over three years at a rate of $2.37 per $1,000 of assessed value, identical to the current levy rate. The owner of a $250,000 home in Woodland will pay $592.50 per year under the levy.

Had the levy not passed, the district would have had to cut 50 positions and most activities and services from its 2020-21 budget, school officials said.

"This means that we won’t have to make the drastic cuts and are able to continue offering the programs and opportunities we're offering students now," Green said.