Kalama, Woodland school districts pass replacement levy Tuesday

Riding a wave of heavy voter turnout, both the Kalama and Woodland school levies passed comfortably Tuesday night, sparing the districts from making severe cuts to staff and programs.
The turnout was just under 50%, with 6,277 of 12,558 registered voters casting ballots.
Kalama's levy got 63% vote as of Tuesday night results, a landslide tally of 1,717 yes votes, 1,037 no.
"We want to thank the Kalama community for their support," Superintendent Eric Nerison said. "We don’t take it for granted."
Kalama asked for a levy to raise $2.3 million to $2.7 million annually over three years at a rate of $1.50 per $1,000 of assessed valuation. The owner of a $250,000 home in Kalama will pay $375 per year, which is the same rate they currently pay.
The maintenance and operations levies pay for programs and staff positions, as well as mandates that the state government does not fully fund.
In Kalama the levy finances about 24% of the school’s budget. Without it, the district projected it would have cut 19 staff positions and all athletics, field trips, advanced placement courses, robotics and other activities. It would have also reduced or cut art, drama, music, alternative learning, shop class, student support and counseling services and other classes.
"We can continue the programs and plans we had in place," Nerison said. "It means we can have our new building staffed appropriately and we can keep our staff we currently have. We're very grateful."
Woodland's three-year levy also passed, winning 54.7% approval, 1,927-1,594.
Woodland Superintendent Michael Green said it was a "double relief" to have the levy pass, as he anticipates state funding cuts in the future due to the COVID-19 pandemic spending.
"Without the levy I can’t imagine how we could sustain any level of quality education," Green said.
The levy will collect between $5.4 million to $6.1 million annually over three years at a rate of $2.37 per $1,000 of assessed value, identical to the current levy rate. The owner of a $250,000 home in Woodland will pay $592.50 per year under the levy.
Had the levy not passed, the district would have had to cut 50 positions and most activities and services from its 2020-21 budget, school officials said.
"This means that we won’t have to make the drastic cuts and are able to continue offering the programs and opportunities we're offering students now," Green said.
Both superintendents said they were pleased with the high turnout.
"We're very grateful to the voters and their show of confidence in what we're doing," Green said. "We thank all of them that came out and voted. It was an excellent representative turnout."
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.